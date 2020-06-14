PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero- Special Season Revealed

Watch the PMWL Season Zero reveal here, and see a sneak peak of the PUBG MOBILE Esports Studio in Katowice, Poland creat

To be in with a chance to compete, teams can sign up for the PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO) 2020 Fall Split, with registra

Ahead of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Finals, James Yang, Director of Global Esports, PUBG MOBILE, has revealed the PUBG MOBILE World League Season Zero, a unique season created to deliver the best possible global competition in the current climate ahead. The online series offers an $850,000 prize pool and increases the number of team slots to 40, offering more teams than ever the chance to compete. It has also been revealed that the sign-ups for the PMCO 2020 Fall Split will open on June 24. Registration information can be found here

PMWL

PUBG MOBILE has also shared a new sneak peak of the PUBG MOBILE Esports Studio in Katowice, Poland created in partnership with ESL. The studio will become the home of offline matches when it’s safe to resume offline competition.

In response to COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of players and fans, PUBG MOBILE has moved the entirety of the PMPL Season 1 online, and delayed schedules to make these changes. PUBG MOBILE World League, the crowned jewel of the new competitive ecosystem has meant that PUBG MOBILE had to create something truly unique.

PUBG MOBILE World League Season Zero will be held from 10th July to 9th August. The East League will begin at 6 PM IST for Asia, and the West League will begin at 12:30 AM IST for Europe and Americas. Community members can witness the livestream at PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube channel.

About PUBG MOBILE:

