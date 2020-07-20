PUBG Mobile World League: Week One Super Weekend results and Esports Awards revealed

We’re pleased to announce the results following the first Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) Season Zero along with more details on the MVP and Fan Favourite award categories in the newly announced PUBG Mobile Esports Awards 2020.

PUBG Mobile World League Week One results

Please find below the details of the news and the graphics for the East and West League, showcasing the current team standings and a PUBG Mobile ESPORTS AWARDS 2020 graphic:

PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) Season Zero, a newly introduced PUBG Mobile global eSports program, began on 11th July. Due to the worldwide pandemic, the PMWL was changed to an online-only format, with 20 teams joining the World League East and 20 teams participating in the World League West, all battling for a total prize pool of $850,000.

Last week saw 20 teams from East and West League whittled down to the best 16. These sixteen teams competed in the first Super Weekend from July 17-19, battling it out for coveted World League Points, which will determine who will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League Finals.

This format will continue for two more weeks of East and West League Play. The best 16 teams from each League, based on their World League Points earned during the Super Weekends, will move to the PUBG Mobile World League Finals on August 6-9.

Last week, the PUBG Mobile Esports Awards 2020 were revealed, which will honor the best performances and plays in PUBG Mobile Esports. We’re pleased to reveal that the categories include PMWL West & East MVPs and PMWL Fan Favorite Players.

About the PUBG MOBILE Esports Awards 2020:

Categories:

MVP (overall consideration of the player’s damage, kills, and survival time) across PMPL SEA , PMPL SA , PMPL AM , PMWL, and the PUBG MOBILE World Championship (PMWC).

, , , and the PMPL MVPs will be announced by league season, PMWL West & East MVPs will be announced at PMWL, PMWC Finals MVP will be announced at the PMWC annual awards ceremony

Fans can vote in-game up until 22nd July, and 64 players who vote online will be randomly selected to play with the Star Players.

Regions include SEA, SA, AM, EU, ME & AF, WILDCARD, JP, KR, meaning eight fan-favorite players from different regions respectively will be announced at PMWL Season Zero. Each of them will receive a $2000 prize reward.

PUBG MOBILE World League Season Zero is held from 11th July to 9th August. The East League will begin at 17:30 IST (14:00 CEST/ 08:00 EDT) for Asia, and the West League will start at 23:30 IST (20:00 CEST/14:00 EDT) for Europe and the Americas. Community members can witness the Livestream at PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube channel.