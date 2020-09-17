PUBG MobilexBlackPink collaboration announced: New events expected

PUBG Mobile has announced its new collaboration with the famous K-pop band BlackPink. The game's social media handles had been dropping several hints regarding the collaboration, before making it official.

In the latest teaser, a female with pink hair and reflective sunglasses could be seen. Players could also see the Erangel map in the reflection of her glasses.

Guess who is coming. pic.twitter.com/7gONmNMGgi — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 14, 2020

A lot of fans had already guessed what was coming their way. Today's official announcement has put an end to all the speculations.

BlackPink is a South Korean girl group formed by Y.G. Entertainment, and includes famous K-pop figures like Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

BlackPink, with its latest song 'Ice Cream' featuring Selena Gomez, has made it to the 8th position on the Billboard Global 200. Last July, Blackpink's 'Playing With Fire' was added to PUBG Mobile as the lobby music.

PUBG Mobile collaborates with K-pop band BlackPink

PUBG Mobile barely disappoints the fans when it comes to introducing exciting updates and collaborating with different franchises. On 7th August, PUBG Mobile had also announced a new partnership with Metro Exodus. As part of the New Era update, the players can witness elements from the collaboration coming to life.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile has, in the past, collaborated with several franchises like Resident Evil, Godzilla: The King of monsters, Mission Impossible & The Walking Dead, to keep the game engaging for regular players.

This is not the first time when PUBG Mobile is collaborating with a music band or personality. During PUBG Mobile's 1st anniversary, the game featured the popular DJ Alan Walker. His song, 'On My Way', was recently added to the game as lobby music.

The collaboration with Resident Evil 2 provided a whole new experience to the players, as the Evo ground was transformed into a zombie apocalypse.