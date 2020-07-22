×
PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 3 overall standings and Day 4 schedule

Kill Zone Invitational  PUBG Mobile standings
Gametube
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 22 Jul 2020, 19:57 IST
News
Xtreme Zone Esports has started the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament for emerging as well as popular teams. The event features a three-stage showdown with a massive 5,00,000 INR prize pool.

In Phase 1 of the PUBG Mobile event, 32 invited teams have been divided into four groups: A, B, C and D. This phase will go on for six days, i.e., 20th July to 25th July.

Day 3 of this PUBG Mobile event started with Marcos Gaming winning the first match in Miramar, while UESxINS clinched the second match in Sanhok. Fnatic then won the third match at Erangel with 6 kills.

Match results from XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament:

  • B vs C: Miramar - Marcos Gaming (10 kills)
  • B vs C: Sanhok - UESxINS (6 kills)
  • B vs C: Erangel - Fnatic (6 kills)

XTZ Kill Zone PUBG Mobile Invitational overall standings

  1. UESxINS - 119 points

  2. Marcos Gaming - 101 points
  3. Orange Rock Esports - 88 points
  4. Legstump Esports - 84 points
  5. Initiative Esports - 74 points
  6. Hydra Official - 73 points
  7. Darktangent Esports - 64 points
  8. Livecraft - 64 points
  9. Team Mayhem - 60 points
  10. Team IND - 59 points
  11. RIP Official - 57 points
  12. TSM-Entity - 54 points
  13. U Mumba Esports - 53 points
  14. Fnatic - 53 points
  15. Reckoning Esports - 52 points
  16. 4King - 50 points
  17. Novagodlike - 49 points
  18. Synerge - 49 points
  19. ELMT-VLT - 48 points
  20. Team Insane - 47 points
  21. Rising Falcon Esports - 46 points
  22. GXR Celtz - 44 points
  23. Force 1 Esports - 39 points
  24. Future Station (VST) - 38 points
  25. Hail X Gods Reign - 36 points
  26. Particle - 35 points
  27. Tenet Official - 33 points
  28. The Crawlers - 30 points
  29. Team 8bit - 25 points
  30. Team Soul - 19 points
  31. Team Tamilas - 17 points
  32. Megastars - 12 points

Top fraggers

  1. DT Torpedo: 17 kills
  2. Hydra Blasty: 15 kills
  3. Mgzed Ronak: 12 kills
  4. UESXINS Roach: 12 kills

Day 4 schedule: 12 PM onwards

  • B VS D - Vikendi
  • A VS D - Miramar
  • A VS D - Vikendi
  • A VS D- Sanhok
  • A VS D - Erangel
  • A VS C - Vikendi
Published 22 Jul 2020, 19:57 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates PUBG Tournament
