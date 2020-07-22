PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 3 overall standings and Day 4 schedule

Xtreme Zone Esports has started the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament for emerging as well as popular teams. The event features a three-stage showdown with a massive 5,00,000 INR prize pool.

In Phase 1 of the PUBG Mobile event, 32 invited teams have been divided into four groups: A, B, C and D. This phase will go on for six days, i.e., 20th July to 25th July.

Day 3 of this PUBG Mobile event started with Marcos Gaming winning the first match in Miramar, while UESxINS clinched the second match in Sanhok. Fnatic then won the third match at Erangel with 6 kills.

Match results from XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament:

B vs C: Miramar - Marcos Gaming (10 kills)

B vs C: Sanhok - UESxINS (6 kills)

B vs C: Erangel - Fnatic (6 kills)

XTZ Kill Zone PUBG Mobile Invitational overall standings

UESxINS - 119 points Marcos Gaming - 101 points Orange Rock Esports - 88 points Legstump Esports - 84 points Initiative Esports - 74 points Hydra Official - 73 points Darktangent Esports - 64 points Livecraft - 64 points Team Mayhem - 60 points Team IND - 59 points RIP Official - 57 points TSM-Entity - 54 points U Mumba Esports - 53 points Fnatic - 53 points Reckoning Esports - 52 points 4King - 50 points Novagodlike - 49 points Synerge - 49 points ELMT-VLT - 48 points Team Insane - 47 points Rising Falcon Esports - 46 points GXR Celtz - 44 points Force 1 Esports - 39 points Future Station (VST) - 38 points Hail X Gods Reign - 36 points Particle - 35 points Tenet Official - 33 points The Crawlers - 30 points Team 8bit - 25 points Team Soul - 19 points Team Tamilas - 17 points Megastars - 12 points

Top fraggers

DT Torpedo: 17 kills Hydra Blasty: 15 kills Mgzed Ronak: 12 kills UESXINS Roach: 12 kills

Day 4 schedule: 12 PM onwards