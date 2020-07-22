PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 3 overall standings and Day 4 schedule

Xtreme Zone Esports has started the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament for emerging as well as popular teams. The event features a three-stage showdown with a massive 5,00,000 INR prize pool.
In Phase 1 of the PUBG Mobile event, 32 invited teams have been divided into four groups: A, B, C and D. This phase will go on for six days, i.e., 20th July to 25th July.
Day 3 of this PUBG Mobile event started with Marcos Gaming winning the first match in Miramar, while UESxINS clinched the second match in Sanhok. Fnatic then won the third match at Erangel with 6 kills.
Match results from XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament:
- B vs C: Miramar - Marcos Gaming (10 kills)
- B vs C: Sanhok - UESxINS (6 kills)
- B vs C: Erangel - Fnatic (6 kills)
XTZ Kill Zone PUBG Mobile Invitational overall standings
UESxINS - 119 points
- Marcos Gaming - 101 points
- Orange Rock Esports - 88 points
- Legstump Esports - 84 points
- Initiative Esports - 74 points
- Hydra Official - 73 points
- Darktangent Esports - 64 points
- Livecraft - 64 points
- Team Mayhem - 60 points
- Team IND - 59 points
- RIP Official - 57 points
- TSM-Entity - 54 points
- U Mumba Esports - 53 points
- Fnatic - 53 points
- Reckoning Esports - 52 points
- 4King - 50 points
- Novagodlike - 49 points
- Synerge - 49 points
- ELMT-VLT - 48 points
- Team Insane - 47 points
- Rising Falcon Esports - 46 points
- GXR Celtz - 44 points
- Force 1 Esports - 39 points
- Future Station (VST) - 38 points
- Hail X Gods Reign - 36 points
- Particle - 35 points
- Tenet Official - 33 points
- The Crawlers - 30 points
- Team 8bit - 25 points
- Team Soul - 19 points
- Team Tamilas - 17 points
- Megastars - 12 points
Top fraggers
- DT Torpedo: 17 kills
- Hydra Blasty: 15 kills
- Mgzed Ronak: 12 kills
- UESXINS Roach: 12 kills
Day 4 schedule: 12 PM onwards
- B VS D - Vikendi
- A VS D - Miramar
- A VS D - Vikendi
- A VS D- Sanhok
- A VS D - Erangel
- A VS C - Vikendi