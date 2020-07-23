PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 4 overall standings and Day 5 schedule

Xtreme Zone Esports has started the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament for emerging as well as popular teams. The event features a three-stage showdown with a massive 5,00,000 INR prize pool.

In Phase 1 of the PUBG Mobile event, 32 invited teams have been divided into four groups: A, B, C, and D. This phase will go on for six days, i.e., 20th July to 25th July.

Day 4 of the PUBG Mobile tournament started with Team Hydra winning the first match on Vikendi with 12 kills, while Tenet Esports clinched the second match on Miramar. Rising Falcon Esports won the third match on Erangel with 6 kills. Team IND, Initiative Esports and Marcos Gaming won the last three matches on Sanhok, Erangel and Vikendi respectively.

Match results of the PUBG Mobile tournament

B VS D - Vikendi-HYDRA-12 KILLS

A VS D - Miramar- TENET ESPORTS- 12 KILLS

A VS D - Vikendi- RISING FALCON ESPORTS- 6 KILLS

A VS D- Sanhok- TEAM IND- 10 KILLS

A VS D - Erangel- INITIATIVE ESPORTS-11 KILLS

A VS C - Vikendi-MARCOS GAMING- 14 KILLS

XTZ Kill Zone PUBG Mobile Invitational overall standings

1. HYDRA OFFICIAL -144 POINTS

2. MARCOS GAMING- 135 POINTS

3. UESXINS -135 POINTS

4. RISING FALCON ESPORTS-126 POINTS

5. INITIATIVE ESPORTS-117 POINTS

6. TEAM IND -113 POINTS

7. TENET OFFICIAL -110 POINTS

8. TSM ENTITY- 105 POINTS

9. RECKONING ESPORTS-100 POINTS

10. TEAM INSANE -93 POINTS

11. LEGSTUMP ESPORTS- 89 POINTS

12. ORANGE ROCK ESPORTS -89 POINTS

13. UMUMBA ESPORTS-87 POINTS

14. HAILX GODS REIGN-82 POINTS

15. SYNERGE-80 POINTS

16. NOVA GODLIKE-78 POINTS

17. DARKTANGENT ESPORTS-74 POINTS

18. LIVECRAFT-69 POINTS

19. TEAM MAYHEM-67 POINTS

20. RIP OFFICIAL -60 POINTS

21. ELMT-VLT-59 POINTS

22. FUTURE STATION (VST) -59 POINTS

23. TEAM SOUL-58 POINTS

24. FNATIC-57 POINTS

25. TEAM TAMILAS:-53 POINTS

26. FORCE ONE ESPORTS-53 POINTS

27. 4KING-50 POINTS

28. GXR CELTZ-44 POINTS

29. TEAM 8BIT-37 POINTS

30. PARTICLE7-36 POINTS

31. THE CRAWLERS- 32 POINTS

32. MEGASTARS-2 POINTS

Top fraggers of the PUBG Mobile tournament

MGZED RONAK: 26 kills HYDRA BLASTY: 25 kills DT TORPEDO: 18 kills HYDRA FRAG: 16 kills TSM ENTITY CLUTCHGOD:16 kills

Day 5 schedule: 12 PM onwards