PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 4 overall standings and Day 5 schedule

Xtreme Zone Esports has started the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament for emerging as well as popular teams. The event features a three-stage showdown with a massive 5,00,000 INR prize pool.
In Phase 1 of the PUBG Mobile event, 32 invited teams have been divided into four groups: A, B, C, and D. This phase will go on for six days, i.e., 20th July to 25th July.
Day 4 of the PUBG Mobile tournament started with Team Hydra winning the first match on Vikendi with 12 kills, while Tenet Esports clinched the second match on Miramar. Rising Falcon Esports won the third match on Erangel with 6 kills. Team IND, Initiative Esports and Marcos Gaming won the last three matches on Sanhok, Erangel and Vikendi respectively.
Match results of the PUBG Mobile tournament
- B VS D - Vikendi-HYDRA-12 KILLS
- A VS D - Miramar- TENET ESPORTS- 12 KILLS
- A VS D - Vikendi- RISING FALCON ESPORTS- 6 KILLS
- A VS D- Sanhok- TEAM IND- 10 KILLS
- A VS D - Erangel- INITIATIVE ESPORTS-11 KILLS
- A VS C - Vikendi-MARCOS GAMING- 14 KILLS
XTZ Kill Zone PUBG Mobile Invitational overall standings
- 1. HYDRA OFFICIAL -144 POINTS
- 2. MARCOS GAMING- 135 POINTS
- 3. UESXINS -135 POINTS
- 4. RISING FALCON ESPORTS-126 POINTS
- 5. INITIATIVE ESPORTS-117 POINTS
- 6. TEAM IND -113 POINTS
- 7. TENET OFFICIAL -110 POINTS
- 8. TSM ENTITY- 105 POINTS
- 9. RECKONING ESPORTS-100 POINTS
- 10. TEAM INSANE -93 POINTS
- 11. LEGSTUMP ESPORTS- 89 POINTS
- 12. ORANGE ROCK ESPORTS -89 POINTS
- 13. UMUMBA ESPORTS-87 POINTS
- 14. HAILX GODS REIGN-82 POINTS
- 15. SYNERGE-80 POINTS
- 16. NOVA GODLIKE-78 POINTS
- 17. DARKTANGENT ESPORTS-74 POINTS
- 18. LIVECRAFT-69 POINTS
- 19. TEAM MAYHEM-67 POINTS
- 20. RIP OFFICIAL -60 POINTS
- 21. ELMT-VLT-59 POINTS
- 22. FUTURE STATION (VST) -59 POINTS
- 23. TEAM SOUL-58 POINTS
- 24. FNATIC-57 POINTS
- 25. TEAM TAMILAS:-53 POINTS
- 26. FORCE ONE ESPORTS-53 POINTS
- 27. 4KING-50 POINTS
- 28. GXR CELTZ-44 POINTS
- 29. TEAM 8BIT-37 POINTS
- 30. PARTICLE7-36 POINTS
- 31. THE CRAWLERS- 32 POINTS
- 32. MEGASTARS-2 POINTS
Top fraggers of the PUBG Mobile tournament
- MGZED RONAK: 26 kills
- HYDRA BLASTY: 25 kills
- DT TORPEDO: 18 kills
- HYDRA FRAG: 16 kills
- TSM ENTITY CLUTCHGOD:16 kills
Day 5 schedule: 12 PM onwards
- A vs C: Miramar
- A vs C: Sanhok
- A vs C: Erangel