PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 5 overall standings

Xtreme Zone Esports is conducting the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament for emerging as well as popular teams. The event features a three-stage showdown with a massive 5,00,000 INR prize pool.
In Phase 1 of this PUBG Mobile event, 32 invited teams have been divided into four groups: A, B, C, and D. This phase will go on for six days, i.e., 20th July to 25th July.
Day 5 of this PUBG Mobile event started with The Crawlers winning the first match in Miramar, with nine kills, while Synerge Esports clinched the second match in Sanhok with the same number of frags. Team Tamilas then notched the third match in Erangel with six kills.
Match results from Day 5 of the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament
- A vs C: Miramar — The Crawlers (9 kills)
- A vs C: Sanhok — Synerge (9 kills)
- A vs C: Erangel — Team Tamilas (6 kills)
XTZ Kill Zone PUBG Mobile Invitational overall standings
- Marcos Gaming - 164 points
- Hydra - 144 points
- Team İnsane -140 points
- Tenet Esports -140 points
- UESxINS - 135 points
- Rising Falcon Esports - 126 points
- TeamI ND - 118 points
- Initiative Esports - 117 points
- SynerGE - 114 points
- Nova GodLike - 110 points
- TSM Entity - 105 points
- HAIL Esports - 101 points
- Reckoning Esports - 100 points
- LiveCraft Esports - 97 points
- Leg Stump - 96 points
- Orange Rock - 89 points
- Force One - 89 points
- U Mumba Esports - 87 points
- Team Tamilas - 85 points
- Fnatic - 85 points
- Dark Tangent Esports - 74 points
- The Crawlers - 69 points
- 4King - 68 points
- Mayhem - 67 points
- RIP Official - 60 points
- ELT Element Esports - 59 points
- FutureStation Esports - 59 points
- Team SouL - 58 points
- GXR Celtz - 44 points
- 8Bit - 37 points
- Particle7 - 36 points
- MegaStars - 2 points
Day 6 schedule: 12 PM onwards
- D vs B - Miramar
- D vs B - Sanhok
- D vs B - Erangel
Group A
- NovaGodlike
- SynerGE
- Team IND
- Team Tamilas
- Insane esports
- 8Bit
- God's Reign
- Tenet Esports
Group B
- Orange Rock
- RIP Official
- Element Esports
- Galaxy Racer Celtz
- Team Mayhem
- Inside out
- Particle 7
- Dark Tangent Esports
Group C
- Fnatic
- Leg Stump
- VSG Crawlers
- Marcos Gaming
- 4Kings
- TSM-ENTITY
- Livecraft esports
- Force one
Group D
- SouL
- U Mumba esports
- MegaStars
- Hydra official
- Initiative Esports
- Rising Falcon
- Future Station
- Reckoning eSports