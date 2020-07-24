Create
PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 5 overall standings

XTZ Kill Zone PUBG Mobile Invitational Day 5 overall top ten
Modified 24 Jul 2020, 18:33 IST
News
Xtreme Zone Esports is conducting the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament for emerging as well as popular teams. The event features a three-stage showdown with a massive 5,00,000 INR prize pool.

In Phase 1 of this PUBG Mobile event, 32 invited teams have been divided into four groups: A, B, C, and D. This phase will go on for six days, i.e., 20th July to 25th July.

Day 5 of this PUBG Mobile event started with The Crawlers winning the first match in Miramar, with nine kills, while Synerge Esports clinched the second match in Sanhok with the same number of frags. Team Tamilas then notched the third match in Erangel with six kills.

Match results from Day 5 of the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament

  • A vs C: Miramar — The Crawlers (9 kills)
  • A vs C: Sanhok — Synerge (9 kills)
  • A vs C: Erangel — Team Tamilas (6 kills)

XTZ Kill Zone PUBG Mobile Invitational overall standings

  1. Marcos Gaming - 164 points
  2. Hydra - 144 points
  3. Team İnsane -140 points
  4. Tenet Esports -140 points
  5. UESxINS - 135 points
  6. Rising Falcon Esports - 126 points
  7. TeamI ND - 118 points
  8. Initiative Esports - 117 points
  9. SynerGE - 114 points
  10. Nova GodLike - 110 points
  11. TSM Entity - 105 points
  12. HAIL Esports - 101 points
  13. Reckoning Esports - 100 points
  14. LiveCraft Esports - 97 points
  15. Leg Stump - 96 points
  16. Orange Rock - 89 points
  17. Force One - 89 points
  18. U Mumba Esports - 87 points
  19. Team Tamilas - 85 points
  20. Fnatic - 85 points
  21. Dark Tangent Esports - 74 points
  22. The Crawlers - 69 points
  23. 4King - 68 points
  24. Mayhem - 67 points
  25. RIP Official - 60 points
  26. ELT Element Esports - 59 points
  27. FutureStation Esports - 59 points
  28. Team SouL - 58 points
  29. GXR Celtz - 44 points
  30. 8Bit - 37 points
  31. Particle7 - 36 points
  32. MegaStars - 2 points

Day 6 schedule: 12 PM onwards

  • D vs B - Miramar
  • D vs B - Sanhok
  • D vs B - Erangel

Group A

  1. NovaGodlike
  2. SynerGE
  3. Team IND
  4. Team Tamilas
  5. Insane esports
  6. 8Bit
  7. God's Reign
  8. Tenet Esports

Group B

  1. Orange Rock
  2. RIP Official
  3. Element Esports
  4. Galaxy Racer Celtz
  5. Team Mayhem
  6. Inside out
  7. Particle 7
  8. Dark Tangent Esports

Group C

  1. Fnatic
  2. Leg Stump
  3. VSG Crawlers
  4. Marcos Gaming
  5. 4Kings
  6. TSM-ENTITY
  7. Livecraft esports
  8. Force one

Group D

  1. SouL
  2. U Mumba esports
  3. MegaStars
  4. Hydra official
  5. Initiative Esports
  6. Rising Falcon
  7. Future Station
  8. Reckoning eSports
