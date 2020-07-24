PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 5 overall standings

Xtreme Zone Esports is conducting the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament for emerging as well as popular teams. The event features a three-stage showdown with a massive 5,00,000 INR prize pool.

In Phase 1 of this PUBG Mobile event, 32 invited teams have been divided into four groups: A, B, C, and D. This phase will go on for six days, i.e., 20th July to 25th July.

Day 5 of this PUBG Mobile event started with The Crawlers winning the first match in Miramar, with nine kills, while Synerge Esports clinched the second match in Sanhok with the same number of frags. Team Tamilas then notched the third match in Erangel with six kills.

Match results from Day 5 of the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament

A vs C: Miramar — The Crawlers (9 kills)

A vs C: Sanhok — Synerge (9 kills)

A vs C: Erangel — Team Tamilas (6 kills)

XTZ Kill Zone PUBG Mobile Invitational overall standings

Marcos Gaming - 164 points Hydra - 144 points Team İnsane -140 points Tenet Esports -140 points UESxINS - 135 points Rising Falcon Esports - 126 points TeamI ND - 118 points Initiative Esports - 117 points SynerGE - 114 points Nova GodLike - 110 points TSM Entity - 105 points HAIL Esports - 101 points Reckoning Esports - 100 points LiveCraft Esports - 97 points Leg Stump - 96 points Orange Rock - 89 points Force One - 89 points U Mumba Esports - 87 points Team Tamilas - 85 points Fnatic - 85 points Dark Tangent Esports - 74 points The Crawlers - 69 points 4King - 68 points Mayhem - 67 points RIP Official - 60 points ELT Element Esports - 59 points FutureStation Esports - 59 points Team SouL - 58 points GXR Celtz - 44 points 8Bit - 37 points Particle7 - 36 points MegaStars - 2 points

Day 6 schedule: 12 PM onwards

D vs B - Miramar

D vs B - Sanhok

D vs B - Erangel

Group A

NovaGodlike SynerGE Team IND Team Tamilas Insane esports 8Bit God's Reign Tenet Esports

Group B

Orange Rock RIP Official Element Esports Galaxy Racer Celtz Team Mayhem Inside out Particle 7 Dark Tangent Esports

Group C

Fnatic Leg Stump VSG Crawlers Marcos Gaming 4Kings TSM-ENTITY Livecraft esports Force one

Group D