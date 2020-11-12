PUBG Mobile: Z3US ESports Crowned PMCO Wildcard Finals Champions

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Wildcard concluded with Z3us Esports emerging as champions. The tournament finals featured the top 16 teams from the Wildcard, as well as the Taipei region. The top 10 teams from the PUBG Mobile Pro League Taipei finals and the top six teams from the PMCO Wildcard finals battled it out for one slot in the PMGC 2020.￼

The winner of the PMCO Wildcard Finals i.e. Z3us Esports, qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020) - a 2 million USD global event scheduled from 24th November to 20th December, in which the top 24 teams from around the world will battle it out.

In the overall leaderboard of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Wildcard finals, Z3us Esports scored 158 points with 56 kills. Following them was the runner-up, AHQ Esports Club, with 51 kills and 131 points, while 8bit grabbed third place with 70 kills and 125 points.

PMCO Wildcard Finals overall standings:

PMCO Wildcard Finals Overall standings

The first match, played on Erangel, was won by LIT Esports with ten kills, as 8bit omega took 6 kills in the match to bag the MVP award.

The second match was played on Miramar, and was won by 8bit with a whopping seventeen kills. Their star player Akshu took a total of five frags in the match.

The third match, played on Erangel, was claimed by Zeus Esports, with sixteen eliminations, wherein their fragger Zyol alone secured five kills.

Asia Gaming emerged victorious in the fourth match on Sanhok with eight eliminations.

AHQ Esports Club emerged victorious in the 5th match on Vikendi with eight eliminations. From Hell Esports picked up 18 kills in the match, where their star player Godless bagged the MVP award, having eliminated ten players from the lobby.

The final match of the day was played on Erangel, and was won by 8bit with twenty eliminations. 8bit Omega notched up 7 kills and bagged the MVP award.