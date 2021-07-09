PUBG New State (Mobile) iOS pre-registration to start in August 2021

After the enormous success of PUBG Mobile, Krafton announced PUBG New State earlier this year. It's a brand new Battle Royale game set in 2051 that focuses on futuristic warfare.

New vehicles, gun customization along with that near-future twist are some of the things we can't wait for you to experience as we get closer to the release of PUBG: NEW STATE.



Pre-register now on Google Play at https://t.co/CpMYYUkPF8 pic.twitter.com/tXapK1Bx6e — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) July 9, 2021

In the latest development, Krafton reported in a blog post that PUBG New State had surpassed over 20 million pre-registrations on the Play Store.

It began on February 25th worldwide, except India, China, and Vietnam.

Two days later, pre-registrations reached two million, and a week later, it reached five million. It took about 43 days to get to the ten million mark.

PUBG New State to be released in second half of 2021

In the blog, Krafron also shared some good news for iOS users waiting in line for the pre-registration. This process for Apple devices will start next month, August, in all countries except India, China, and Vietnam.

With the successful conclusion of PUBG: NEW STATE's Closed Alpha, we look back at some of the key moments of our first regional test 🔥



Watch the video here: https://t.co/i4rb9Fguw6



Pre-register now on Google Play at https://t.co/CpMYYUCr3I pic.twitter.com/et9pU2FuS7 — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) June 25, 2021

Last month, the developers ran a closed alpha test in which creators like Rolex, Zootay, and Wynnsanity participated. The game will release in the second half of 2021, and users who pre-register will receive a unique vehicle skin after launch.

PUBG New State is developed by PUBG Studios (a subsidiary of Krafton) and is an expansion of the original BR experience of PUBG.

PUBG Studio's cutting-edge rendering technology has been applied to achieve graphics and gameplay that break the boundaries of mobile graphics and make the title look more realistic than ever.

Earlier this month, Krafton launched Battlegrounds Mobile India, which was well-received by fans. The game topped the charts in the Free Category in just 24 hours of availability on Google Play Store, while it was second in the Top Grossing Category.

It will be interesting to see how Krafton plans to launch New State in India and China, two of the biggest markets.

The battle royale genre has become extremely popular over the past couple of years. The top-grossing (PUBG Mobile) and most downloaded (Free Fire) mobile games in 2020 were all from this genre.

Edited by Ravi Iyer