PUBG New State Mobile Pro Series India: Registrations, format, prize pool distribution, scoring system, and more 

ESL India, in collaboration with Nodwin Gaming, is bringing a new open tournament for players of PUBG New State. Dubbed the Snapdragon Conquest New State: Pro Series, the tournament features a massive prize pool of $123,000.

Registrations for the tournament started on November 30. Players who wish to participate can head over to the official website of the event and fill out the required details to register for the contest. Gamers should be at least 16 years or older to compete in the tournament.

Snapdragon Conquest PUBG New State Pro Series format and schedule

The competition has been divided into five stages and will commence on December 12. The format for the different stages can be found below:

Open Qualifiers (December 12 to 20): All registered squads will play in the Open Qualifiers. In the end, a total of 32 teams will move on to the next stage.

(December 12 to 20): All registered squads will play in the Open Qualifiers. In the end, a total of 32 teams will move on to the next stage. Open Finals (December 28 to 30): A total of 32 squads will compete at the Open Finals. After three days of matches, the top 16 teams will move on to the Mobile Challenge.

(December 28 to 30): A total of 32 squads will compete at the Open Finals. After three days of matches, the top 16 teams will move on to the Mobile Challenge. Mobile Challenge (January 5 to 15, 2023): In this stage, the 16 teams that qualified from the Open Finals will be pitted against 16 invited squads. These 32 groups will battle it out, and the top 24 teams will qualify for the Finals.

(January 5 to 15, 2023): In this stage, the 16 teams that qualified from the Open Finals will be pitted against 16 invited squads. These 32 groups will battle it out, and the top 24 teams will qualify for the Finals. Finals : The Finals will be a LAN affair where 24 squads will compete for 16 slots in the Grand Finals of the tournament.

: The Finals will be a LAN affair where 24 squads will compete for 16 slots in the Grand Finals of the tournament. Grand Finals: This stage will be a two-day LAN event. It'll feature 16 teams who will fight for the championship, as well as the massive prize pool.

Prize pool distribution for PUBG New State Pro Series

A massive prize pool of $123,000 will be distributed among the top 24 teams. The side in the first position will receive $24,000 in prize money, while the second and third-ranked squads will be awarded $19,000 and $15,000. A $4,000 cash prize will also be offered to the MVP of the PUBG New State Pro Series.

1st Place - $24,000

2nd Place - $19,000

3rd Place - $15,000

4th Place - $11,000

5th Place - $8,000

6th - 8th Place - $5,000

9th and 10th Place - $3,000

11th and 12th Place - $2,500

13th to 16th Place - $2,000

17th to 24th Place - $1,000

MVP - $4,000

Points system for PUBG New State Pro Series

The tournament will follow the same standard point distribution system that is used in official PUBG Mobile events. Here are the details:

1st Place - 15 Points

2nd Place - 12 Points

3rd Place - 10 Points

4th Place - 8 Points

5th Place - 6 Points

6th Place - 4 Points

7th Place - 2 Points

8th to 11th Place - 1 Point

12th to 16th Place - 0 points

Each Kill - 1 Point

Apart from the many registered teams, certain popular Indian organizations will also be competing in the PUBG New State event, which makes it all the more exciting for fans. This tournament will be a breath of fresh air for BGMI esports fans in India. The suspension of this title in the country in July 2022 has left the community disappointed, as official tournaments have not been organized since.

