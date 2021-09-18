PUBG New State (Mobile) release date appears on App Store

PUBG New State has grabbed a lot of attention and is eagerly expected by millions across the world. A few days ago, the game crossed the mark of 40 million pre-registrations, which is clear evidence of the hype behind it. All users that pre-register will be rewarded with a Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent).

Users were recently able to spot the expected release date of PUBG New State on the Apple App Store. This has sparked enthusiasm as they await the arrival of the game.

Expected release date of PUBG New State (Mobile)

Expected release date is stated as 8 October 2021 (Image via Apple App Store)

As seen in the image above, users can see that the expected release date is 8 October 2021.

It is recommended that they follow the social media handles of PUBG New State to stay updated regarding any official news.

Users should note that the developers are yet to announce any specific date for the release of PUBG New State. Earlier this year, they had stated that they plan to launch the battle royale title in the second half of 2021.

Two alpha tests have since taken place, providing users with an insight into the game’s features and gameplay.

How to pre-register for PUBG New State

Android

Google Play Store page: Click here

Step 1: On the Google Play Store, players should head over to the PUBG New State page. The same can be achieved through the link given above.

Click on "Got it" option to complete the registration (Image via Play Store)

Step 2: Next, tap on the “Pre-register” button. A dialog box will show up where players can click on the “Got it” option to complete the registration process.

Alternatively, they can press the “Install when available” option in case they desire to automatically download the game whenever it is made available.

iOS

Apple App Store page: Click here

Step 1: iOS users can visit the Apple App Store page of PUBG New State via the link above.

Also Read

Confirm the process to pre-order PUBG New State (Image via Apple App Store)

Step 2: After that, they should press the “Get” button and confirm the pre-order process. Once that is done, the game will be pre-ordered.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Siddharth Satish