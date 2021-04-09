PUBG: New State (Mobile) to start alpha testing from the second quarter of 2021

Popular gaming company Krafton Inc. has made some bold moves this year, announcing its new title, PUBG: New State, and recently filing an IPO application in South Korea.

Known for its famous title, PUBG Mobile, Krafton has seen a lot of developments happening. The organization is looking to widen its horizons and emerge as an industry-leading force in mobile gaming.

Today, they announced that PUBG: New State will start alpha testing from the second quarter (Q2) of 2021. According to a tweet from the official Twitter handle of PUBG: New State, the alpha tests will be opened for limited regions.

We’re hard at work developing the game, but we hear you! Outside of 2021, we don’t have more details around a release date, but we’re happy to announce that we will host alpha tests for #PUBGNEWSTATE during Q2 2021 in a LIMITED number of regions. Stay tuned for more info. — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

The officials also said that they were working hard on developing the game. However, they don't have a release date outside of 2021.

The new title has received a great response from fans, with pre-registrations reaching 5 million within five days of its commencement on the Google Play Store.

You did it! We did it! Thanks to our AMAZING community, we’ve hit over 5 million pre-registrations on Google Play within a week! 🙏



We're excited to share more exclusive info soon, so keep an eye on our social channels and spread the word! 👀#pubgnewstate #pubgns #newstate pic.twitter.com/gBrtPism6c — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) March 5, 2021

PUBG: New State to take the BR genre forward like never before

PUBG: New State is said to embody the spirit of a typical Battle Royale, with 100 players using various weapons and tactics and battling an ever-shrinking Blue Zone to be the last one standing. The game, however, is set on the map of Troi in 2051, where anarchy is said to rule and numerous factions battle each other.

Advertisement

The title opened pre-registration worldwide on February 25th, excluding India, China, and Vietnam. It is said to be made in-house by Krafton, which is contrary to its prequel, PUBG Mobile, developed by Lightspeed & Quantum Studios (Tencent).

Krafton will also be looking to release the game in India and China, with the two regions serving as massive markets for PUBG Mobile in terms of revenue and user base.

It would be intriguing to see the response the game receives post-launch. A timeline of the release date of the title would also be something to watch out for.