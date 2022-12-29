PUBG New State Pro Series Open Qualifier Finale Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 2 of the Snapdragon PUBG New State Pro Series Open Qualifier Finale ended on December 29 with stellar performances from some of the squads that had faltered on Day 1. Group A fought in four matches on the second day, while Group D participated in three. Groups B and C played in two and one games, respectively.

Direct Rush managed to hold on to their pole spot with 71 points at the end of Day 2. On December 28, the team only accumulated 18 points. Squad Try Hard, with the help of 25 points, gained one rank and have 71 points. Team Eagle Warriors slipped to third place with 66 points.

UDOG India jumped seven places to finish in fourth place, while TWOB held on to their fifth spot. Big Brother Esports climbed 22 spots in the points table, and Reckoning Esports finished in the 13th rank, skipping 19 positions.

Day 2 match-wise overview of PUBG New State Pro Series Open Qualifier Finale

UDOG India jumped to fourth place after PUBG New Stars OQ Finale Day 2 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The day started with a match in Troi, which was won by Team Next-Gen with 12 frags. UDOG India showed resilience and grabbed the second position. Version 9, after a slow start yesterday, December 28, managed to grab third place.

Big Brother Esports, who recently played well in the PUBG New State Invitational, obliterated the lobby in the second match of Day 2 and acquired a whopping 22 kill points. The team was on the hunt for opponents from the get-go, and they maintained their aggression throughout the game. Version 9 and UDOG India obtained the podium finishes once again.

Overall standings after PUBG New State OQ Finale Day 2 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Reckoning Esports displayed balanced gameplay to grab a win in the third match, which was played on the Troi map. Defending Champs came second, while Big Brother came fourth.

Troy Tamilian ESP presented smart gameplay in the fourth match of Day 2 with seven frags. The final circle was in an open area where many teams were fighting, but the zone was in favor of Troy. TheFiveChief was a bit aggressive and grabbed 12 frags.

This side showed their class and won the final match of the day. But this time, they played passively. Try Hard came third in placements but grabbed 11 frags in game five.

Day 3 of the PUBG New State Qualifier Finale will be the last in this phase. The top 16 squads will move on to the third stage subsequently.

