PUBG PC 11.1 update patch notes: Weapon balances, ranked rewards, and more

The massively famous battle royale game, PUBG, came up with the 11.1 update recently. Season 10 has ended and Season 11 has brought with it some major changes. Some of these changes are given below:

PUBG update: Ranked Rewards

Image via pubg.com

The changes in Ranked Rewards of Season 11 are:

Players can access Ranked Parachute skins from Gold level and above.

Vehicle skins are not longer considered as Ranked reward.

Platinum level players and above will be provided animated emblems.

Masters and Top 500 players will receive a Nameplate and Emblem.

The updates rewards table is given below:

Bronze - Bronze PUBG ID Emblem

Silver - Silver PUBG ID Emblem

Gold - Gold PUBG ID Emblem and Ranked Parachute Skin

Platinum - Animated Platinum PUBG ID Emblem and Ranked Parachute Skin

Platinum PUBG ID Emblem and Ranked Parachute Skin Diamond - Animated Diamond PUBG ID Emblem and Ranked Parachute Skin

Diamond PUBG ID Emblem and Ranked Parachute Skin Master - Animated Master PUBG ID Emblem, Animated Master Nameplate, and Ranked Parachute Skin

Master PUBG ID Emblem, Master Nameplate, and Ranked Parachute Skin Top 500 - Bonus rewards for Top 500 players: Unlockable Animated Top 500 Emblem and Unlockable Animated Top 500 Nameplate

(Source: pubg.com)

PUBG update: Weapon Balances

Image via pubg.com

The update made significant adjustments to two guns, namely, Beryl and SLR. The performance of Mini-14, VSS, and SCAR-L were also improved. The changes are given below:

Mini14

· Increased damage by +1. (46 → 47)

VSS

· Increased damage by +2. (41 → 43)

SCAR-L

· Increased damage by +1. (41 → 42)

SLR

· Increased horizontal recoil by 15%.

· Decreased recoil recovery rate from 2.1 → 1.9

Beryl

· Increased horizontal recoil magnitude by 5%

Increased horizontal recoil speed from 10 → 11

Increased vertical recoil speed by +1.5 (15 → 16.5)

(Source: pubg.com)

PUBG update: New addition

Image via pubg.com

A new feature called Emergency Pickup was introduced. This item can be looted by players and can deployed after the first circle appears and before the fifth circle appears. After deployment, once the Fulton Balloon is released from the bag, an airplane will appear which can carry up to four people. These four people can descend anywhere they like. This item can be used in Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.

To read the complete patch notes, players can click here.