PUBG's founder leaves Krafton to create new gaming studio

From announcing PUBG: New State to launching Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) to starting its 3.8 billion USD IPO, Krafton Inc. has made great strides in recent months.

It was Brendan Greene who created Krafton's popular battle royale title, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). He has been part of the organization for almost five years but is now seeking pastures anew.

PUBG creator Brendan Greene leaves Krafton

Find out more about the new features coming to the Battlegrounds along with changes made to Taego's Comeback BR in the Update 13.2 Patch Report! pic.twitter.com/d5Dje0BHsI — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) September 1, 2021

In the latest development, Greene has announced that he will be leaving Krafton to set up his own studio, PlayerUnknown Productions, in Amsterdam. Krafton will be a minority shareholder in his new company.

In a statement, Brendan Greene said:

"I'm so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and Krafton for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years. Today, I'm excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I've envisaged for years. Again, I'm thankful for everyone at Krafton for supporting my plans, and I'll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date."

Brendan Greene was born in the Irish city of Ballyshannon in 1976. He began his career as a photographer, followed by working as a DJ.

In 2013, he shifted to the gaming industry. After watching Battle Royale, a Japanese movie released in 2000, he became fascinated with the BR genre. He created DayZ: Battle Royale and worked with Sony to create H1Z1.

In 2016, he joined Krafton as a Creative Director and worked on a game now known as PUBG.

In March 2019, he quit working on PUBG and started working on a new game titled Prologue, whose teaser was shown at The Game Awards 2019.

The PUBG Universe is expanding with the launch of New State in the coming months, followed by the launch of Callisto Protocol in 2022. Krafton will not be limited to producing games but also webtoons, graphic novels, and TV series.

The company has already experienced success with PUBG PC and PUBG Mobile. Their most recent success comes from India, where BGMI has surpassed 50 million downloads in just 45 days.

It will be fascinating to see what Brendan Greene creates next.

