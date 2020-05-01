PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile Lite gets Season 12 Winner Pass
- PUBG Mobile Lite Season 12 Winner Pass will allow users to get their hands on a variety of rare rewards.
- PUBG Mobile Lite Season 12 began on 1st May 2020 and is going to be active for another month.
The latest Season 12 update of PUBG Mobile Lite has officially been rolled out and the update has brought a new Season 12 Winner Pass into the game. With new rewards and missions, the latest Winner Pass is available for purchase under the 'shop' section of the game. Furthermore, the officials have also introduced a free version, in sync with several of their previous updates.
PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 12 began on 1st May 2020 and it will remain active for around a month. The Winner Pass is basically an exclusive gateway to build up your inventory with rare rewards. In order to get rewards, players are required to complete the daily missions and tasks laid out in the game.
One of the best rewards of Season 12 is an Indian Traditional outfit set which will get unlocked at the first level. The outfit can be claimed instantly when users purchase the Winner Pass. In addition to this, a dance emote will also be given along with the character's outfit.
For the free Winner Pass holders, PUBG Mobile Lite has come up with a bunch of rare rewards, although they only exist at a higher level. On level 15, players can obtain a parachute skin, which can be used while dropping from the plane.
After reaching the top-most level (30), the players will be awarded an AKM Golden skin. Though it is difficult to reach that level, players can achieve the same by completing a mission a day, for a month.
About PUBG Mobile Lite
PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the famous mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile. The game is built with Unreal Engine 4, which is specially made for players having low-end smartphones.
While the standard version's matches begin with 100 players in the lobby, PUBG Mobile Lite houses a maximum of 60 players on a single server. In fact, the latter only has a single map - Erangel in classic mode while the others can be used to play the Arcade mode.