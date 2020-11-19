Qualcomm to host its first Free Fire tournament in India, prize pool of 50,00,000 INR up for grabs

Chip manufacturer Qualcomm Technologies will be hosting their first Free Fire tournament in India. This tournament is part of a larger program called Snapdragon Conquest which aims at hosting more tournaments of this kind.

India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world and mobile gaming has seen a boom in the country after the advent of 4G technology. Mobile esports has also seen exponential growth over the past few years led by PUBG Mobile. Recently the PUBG Corporation announced a 100 Million USD investment in India

Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest: Free fire Open 2020

Following the trend of investing, famous mobile chip manufacturer Qualcomm Technologies announced the launch of its first-ever mobile esports program, Snapdragon Conquest, in India. Snapdragon Conquest is an initiative by Qualcomm in which multiple events will take place across numerous titles throughout the year.

The first season of Snapdragon Conquest will commence with the popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire.

Qualcomm will host Snapdragon Conquest: Free fire Open 2020, a tournament with a prize pool of 50,00,000 INR. The tournament will be broadcasted live and players can also broadcast their live stream.

The company has not revealed information about registration dates. However, there is no registration/entry fee for the tournament.

Rajen Vagadia, Vice President of Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC said,

“India is a mobile-first industry. The phenomenal rise of mobile gaming in India is driving not just the demand for better devices in the industry but also the need for a richer ecosystem and more diverse opportunities for mobile gamers. The Snapdragon brand is known for delivering superior gaming experiences. Our work with the larger ecosystem of OEMs, game developers, and publishers, is helping us learn and provide an upgraded gaming experience across multiple price tiers. We are really excited about the launch of Snapdragon Conquest, our new gaming program. With Snapdragon Conquest, we are creating a community that challenges the competitive skills of gamers, allowing us a deeper understanding of the gaming needs of all our users in India.”