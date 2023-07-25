Raider Six releases as India's first battle action royale video game following a successful beta

After garnering massive popularity during the now-finished beta phase, Raider Six, touted as the first battle-action royale game developed purely for India, is available on Android and iOS. The new launch, developed by Starlight Gaming, has many elements inspired by the locations and culture of the world's largest democracy. The developers have incorporated some wonderful changes thanks to the previous beta phase.

Some of these tweaks are in the form of different game modes, while the other modifications will affect the overall balance. While the earlier beta had limited access, the full launch ensures that anyone interested can join. To celebrate the occasion, some exclusive events will run during the opening week.

What to expect from Raider Six

The battle royale genre has become saturated lately, and players have been eager to try something new, hoping that Raider Six can build on its success during the recently-conducted open beta. It witnessed a huge number of Indian gamers joining. According to the developers, over a million players participated in it.

It resulted in over 44 million contests in the Bounty Mode, which will likely be a popular destination in the full release. Players will be able to enjoy many more features thanks to the official launch.

Aside from closely-fought contests, the community can access Venom weapons, which can be found across crests. Raider Six will also feature unique characters with abilities that can be unlocked with the use of shards. As of writing, Zoya will be available as a top-up reward for those who invest real-life money into the game.

New modes will be added to Raider Six shortly to make matters more interesting. This includes the Skirmish mode, which will be available starting August 3. This will be the game's take on TDM, and let two teams of four fight it out with each other.

On September 14, gamers can access the Base Defence mode, providing a PvE experience. It remains to be seen if the PvE side of things can capture the players' attention in the same fashion as the PvP content.