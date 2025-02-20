Rainbow Six Siege admits players losing Renown after completing Operator Challenges

Rainbow Six Siege players have been losing Renown without explanation. Recently, in mid-to-late February 2025, several players reported randomly losing thousands of Renown points in the game despite not having spent anything at all. Thankfully, on February 20, 2025, Ubisoft took to its official X page to address the issue.

It would appear that the loss of Renown is due to a glitch and the developers are currently working on a fix. However, there is no surefire way of knowing when the fix will go live.

Ubisoft acknowledges Rainbow Six Siege issue that makes players lose Renown

Players spend a lot of time grinding the game to earn their Renown points, which can help them unlock exciting new Operators, weapon skins, and more. Naturally, suddenly losing it all on a random day would catch players by surprise. Social media platforms such as X and Reddit became flooded with players complaining about the loss of Renown as of February 20, 2025.

The issue seemingly came to Ubisoft's attention quickly and was addressed on the official X page with the following:

"Hello Rainbow Six Siege Operators. We're aware that players are reporting large amounts of renown being deducted after completing Operator Challenges and are currently investigating."

Many such complaints and threads can be found on the r6fix website, where players bring up their issues with the game. The reported loss of Renown is often massive, where players have reported losing anywhere between 40-60k points out of the blue. Many may have lost even more.

As of right now, the issue is being investigated by Ubisoft and perhaps an in-game fix will arrive soon.

