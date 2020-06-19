Valorant: Ranked mode coming soon

Valorant's ranked mode was announced earlier this week by the developers.

The mode will be out next week, and all major issues seen during the closed beta will be removed.

Valorant

The release of Valorant has had the desired impact, with the game getting a lot of new players on a daily basis. And this development has encouraged the game's makers to roll out the ranked mode soon.

The ranked mode, which was available during the closed beta, was held off during the global release because the developers wanted new players to get used to the Valorant's mechanics before they entered competitive play.

Also read: Valorant Agent Leak: KillJoy and his turrets

Valorant's ranked mode to finally come out

This was both a good and bad decision, as while new players got a chance to try out the mechanics, they were also matched with either ridiculously high-level players or newbie players, which made the game harder to enjoy.

At that point, the best way to enjoy the game was described by "The King Of Reddit" Shroud himself, who said: "Get a group of friends and practice in custom matches until you learn the game and its mechanics well enough."

This what the developer tweeted:

Hey everyone, It's been hectic, so I haven't had a lot of time to post. To answer the biggest question: rated (competitive mode) will likely be out some time next week. We're spending this week putting together that release and making sure it is good. =) — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) June 15, 2020

Valorant's ranked mode will look to see more success by adding more users to the game, as more people will log on to it on a daily basis. They will also be matched with people of similar skill level, which should spur more casual players to try out the game more.

Advertisement

For everyone missing run/walk toggle, we're finalizing a fix that should be in for the next release. — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) June 15, 2020

Valorant is a good FPS to play, and hopefully, it will bring out new updates which will make it a bit more casual-player friendly.