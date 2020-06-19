Valorant: Ranked mode coming soon
- Valorant's ranked mode was announced earlier this week by the developers.
- The mode will be out next week, and all major issues seen during the closed beta will be removed.
The release of Valorant has had the desired impact, with the game getting a lot of new players on a daily basis. And this development has encouraged the game's makers to roll out the ranked mode soon.
The ranked mode, which was available during the closed beta, was held off during the global release because the developers wanted new players to get used to the Valorant's mechanics before they entered competitive play.
Valorant's ranked mode to finally come out
This was both a good and bad decision, as while new players got a chance to try out the mechanics, they were also matched with either ridiculously high-level players or newbie players, which made the game harder to enjoy.
At that point, the best way to enjoy the game was described by "The King Of Reddit" Shroud himself, who said: "Get a group of friends and practice in custom matches until you learn the game and its mechanics well enough."
This what the developer tweeted:
Valorant's ranked mode will look to see more success by adding more users to the game, as more people will log on to it on a daily basis. They will also be matched with people of similar skill level, which should spur more casual players to try out the game more.
Valorant is a good FPS to play, and hopefully, it will bring out new updates which will make it a bit more casual-player friendly.Published 19 Jun 2020, 14:35 IST