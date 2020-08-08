Reckoning Esports crowned PUBG Mobile Fanspole Cup champions

The past few months have been a treat for PUBG Mobile fans in India, with various PUBG Mobile tournaments being held across the country. And now, another tournament, i.e., Fanspole Cup, just concluded with Reckoning Esports emerging winners.
The tournament took place from 6th August to 8th August. 20 teams battled against each other, playing three matches daily over three days to crown the champions. The total prize pool of the tournament was 40,000 INR.
Day 3 started with Crux winning the chicken dinner with 14 kills in Erangel, while TSM-Entity won the second match in Miramar with 13 frags. The last match in Vikendi was won by UESINS.
On Day 1, Reckoning got two chicken dinners and led the points table with 67 points, with Tenet Esports — second after Day 1 — topping the table after the second day with 107 points. Reckoning, in fact, dropped all the way down to fourth position.
Overall points table of PUBG Mobile Fanspole Cup
#1 RECKONING ESPORTS - 118 POINTS
#2 TENET ESPORTS - 116 POINTS
#3 TGW - 114 POINTS
#4 UES INS - 107 POINTS
#5 4KING - 107 POINTS
#6 JUSTICE ESPORTS - 92 POINTS
#7 CODEX - 91 POINTS
#8 LIVECRAFT ESPORTS - 87 POINTS
#9 CRUX - 82 POINTS
#10 GODLIKE - 77 POINTS
#11 FNATIC - 76 POINTS
#12 ELEMENT ESPORTS - 73 POINTS
#13 INITIATIVE ESPORTS - 65 POINTS
#14 TSM ENTITY - 63 POINTS
#15 TEAM VLB - 63 POINTS
#16 SOUL - 58 POINTS
#17 URBAN KINGS - 54 POINTS
#18 TEAM SECONDSON - 52 POINTS
#19 CRAWLERS - 44 POINTS
#20 NOVAGODLIKE - 40 POINTS
Top fraggers from the PUBG Mobile Fanspole Cup
1. RG CLOWNY - 18 KILLS
2. UESINS NOOB - 18 KILLS
3. 4KING ZOD - 17 KILLS
4. UESINS SCOTTY - 14 KILLS
5. NOVAGL DEADSHOT - 14 KILLS
Prize pool distribution
1st place - 15,000 INR - Reckoning Esports
2nd place - 10,000 INR - TENET Esports
3rd place - 5,000 INR - TGW
Most individual kills - 5,000 INR - RG CLOWNY
Most team kills - 5,000 INR - TGWPublished 08 Aug 2020, 22:27 IST