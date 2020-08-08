Reckoning Esports crowned PUBG Mobile Fanspole Cup champions

The past few months have been a treat for PUBG Mobile fans in India, with various PUBG Mobile tournaments being held across the country. And now, another tournament, i.e., Fanspole Cup, just concluded with Reckoning Esports emerging winners.

The tournament took place from 6th August to 8th August. 20 teams battled against each other, playing three matches daily over three days to crown the champions. The total prize pool of the tournament was 40,000 INR.

Day 3 started with Crux winning the chicken dinner with 14 kills in Erangel, while TSM-Entity won the second match in Miramar with 13 frags. The last match in Vikendi was won by UESINS.

On Day 1, Reckoning got two chicken dinners and led the points table with 67 points, with Tenet Esports — second after Day 1 — topping the table after the second day with 107 points. Reckoning, in fact, dropped all the way down to fourth position.

Overall points table of PUBG Mobile Fanspole Cup

#1 RECKONING ESPORTS - 118 POINTS

#2 TENET ESPORTS - 116 POINTS

#3 TGW - 114 POINTS

#4 UES INS - 107 POINTS

#5 4KING - 107 POINTS

#6 JUSTICE ESPORTS - 92 POINTS

#7 CODEX - 91 POINTS

#8 LIVECRAFT ESPORTS - 87 POINTS

#9 CRUX - 82 POINTS

#10 GODLIKE - 77 POINTS

#11 FNATIC - 76 POINTS

#12 ELEMENT ESPORTS - 73 POINTS

#13 INITIATIVE ESPORTS - 65 POINTS

#14 TSM ENTITY - 63 POINTS

#15 TEAM VLB - 63 POINTS

#16 SOUL - 58 POINTS

#17 URBAN KINGS - 54 POINTS

#18 TEAM SECONDSON - 52 POINTS

#19 CRAWLERS - 44 POINTS

#20 NOVAGODLIKE - 40 POINTS

Top fraggers from the PUBG Mobile Fanspole Cup

1. RG CLOWNY - 18 KILLS

2. UESINS NOOB - 18 KILLS

3. 4KING ZOD - 17 KILLS

4. UESINS SCOTTY - 14 KILLS

5. NOVAGL DEADSHOT - 14 KILLS

Prize pool distribution

Prize pool distribution of PUBG Mobile Fanspole Cup

1st place - 15,000 INR - Reckoning Esports

2nd place - 10,000 INR - TENET Esports

3rd place - 5,000 INR - TGW

Most individual kills - 5,000 INR - RG CLOWNY

Most team kills - 5,000 INR - TGW