Red Dead Online to release as a standalone game: Release date, price and other details

Red Dead Redemption 2's online component is all set to release as a standalone game this year. Rockstar Games posted an update to their newswire recently to let players know of their latest move. This comes across as a move that is inspired by GTA Online's continuing success, and reaffirms Rockstar's commitment to Red Dead Online.

Get Red Dead Online as a Standalone Game on December 1st.



New players who do not already own Red Dead Redemption 2 can experience everything Red Dead Online has to offer, including access to all future content updates. https://t.co/u09K5UeuAY pic.twitter.com/6Npqn8kNF8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 24, 2020

Red Dead Online pricing, release date and other details

Being sold at an introductory price of just $4.99 from December 1st, Rockstar provides quite a sweet deal for players looking to sling their guns in the wild west. However, players will have to capitalize on this deal quick, as this offer expires on February 15, 2021, after which the game will be priced at 20$. To clarify who all can play, Rockstar stated:

"For the first time, new players who do not already own Red Dead Redemption 2 can experience everything Red Dead Online has to offer, including access to all future content updates."

Rockstar even went further to iterate the exact platforms and nature of availability in their newswire blog post:

"Red Dead Online will be available from the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store and Steam at an introductory offer of $4.99 – which is 75% off the regular price – until February 15, 2021. Please note that PlayStation Plus and/or Xbox Live Gold are required to play. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Red Dead Online will be playable via backward compatibility on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series hardware."

Unfortunately for players with slower internet connections, there isn't good news. Even with the game's single player component not included, it's download size remains a whopping 123 GB of disk space. While this may seem like a hindrance, Rockstar states that if players choose, they can purchase the single player component and begin playing instantly.

Player's reception of Red Dead Online

While Red Dead Online has been out in the wild for a while, it was nowhere nearly as well received as it's older counterpart, GTA Online, owing to the games poor economy system. Community members took to Twitter to bombard the Red Dead Online announcement with comments like:

Many others outright said that Red Dead Redemption 2 was only worth it because of it's brilliant single player mode.

At any rate, gamers who have been hesitant to dive into the world of Red Dead can now dip their toes in the franchise for the low price of $4.99, and also have the choice to upgrade to the full game as well.

Will this boost player counts and revenue for Rockstar in Red Dead Online? Only time will tell.