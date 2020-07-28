The wait is over, and the new update for Red Dead Online is finally here! Titled Red Dead Online: The Naturalist, you take up a brand-new role as a naturalist in the game, and wake up the animal lover inside you. Rockstar Games has also introduced many new features with this update.

Introduction to Red Dead Online: The Naturalist

Harriet Davenport (Image: Newsweek)

You will be working for a conservationist named Harriet Davenport, and your duty will be to sedate creatures and bring them to her. Be sure not to kill the animals, though!

Once you sedate animals and bring them to her doorstep, you will get rewards. For sedating animals, you will be provided with the brand-new Sedative Varmint Cartridges with the Varmint Rifle.

If you are into fashion, then you can deliver animal skins, parts and hides to Gus Macmillan and get yourself a Legendary Animal Coat, among other items. Macmillan is a retired hunter who can help you hone your hunting skills and channel that passion into fashion. Be sure to hide all this from Davenport, though!

Major features from Red Dead Online: The Naturalist

Here are the significant features that were introduced as part of the Red Dead Online: The Naturalist update.

1. Legendary Animals

These are the animals that you are required to sedate as part of the mission commissioned by Davenport. You can use the Legendary Animal Map and the Animal Field Guide to gauge their exact locations. Cougars, Foxes, Boars, Wolves and Bison are some of the Legendary Animals that you can find.

2. Advanced Camera

You can get this camera from the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Catalogue, and there are several filters to choose from.

3. New Weapons

Two new weapons have been introduced, and they are the Elephant Rifle and Improved Bow. These can be used when you need to take down large animals.

4. Free Roam Events

There are two Free Roam Events that you can be a part of, namely, Legendary Animal Protection and Wild Animal Tagging. Save animals from the hands of poachers in the former and sedate creatures for discovering samples in the Tagging event.

Additional features in Red Dead Online: The Naturalist

The Wheeler Rawson & Co. Club (Image: GosuNoob.com)

As part of the major features in Red Dead Online: The Naturalist, The Wheeler Rawson & Co. Club is back and you can upgrade to The Outlaw Pass No. 3 to unlock a whole lot of rewards and perks.

The number of Daily Challenges have increased from 12 to 15, and a variety of new clothing and hair accessories have also been added to amp up your fashion game.

Size of Red Dead Online: The Naturalist

If you have an Xbox One, the size of the update is 4.7 GB, and if you want to play Red Dead Online: The Naturalist on a PlayStation, then the update size is 5 GB.

Rewards

There are many rewards that are being distributed by Rockstar Games to mark the Red Dead Online: The Naturalist update. Here are a few of them:

· Till 3rd August 2020, you as an upcoming Naturalist can earn twice the normal payouts in the Tier 3 Legendary Animal Samples and Whole Carcass Sales.

· You will also get a free Role Accessory, Outfit or Emote once you become a Naturalist.

· If you pitch a Wilderness Camp, you will get a reward for a Treasure Map.

· You can also get a revolver for 70% of the original price.

If you still want more Red Dead Online content, sit tight as more Legendary Animals will be introduced in the coming weeks, along with new additions to Gus Macmillan’s Store. Moreover, you will get to find new Fossils For Collectors as well!