Red Dead Redemption PC size leaked, hinting at a release soon

Red Dead Redemption's PC version seems to have been all but confirmed, thanks to a recent Epic Games database leak. The leak not only hints at the PC version's existence but also its potential file size on the Epic Games Store. Red Dead Redemption is currently available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, PS4 (also PS5, via backward compatibility), and Xbox.

However, the game never really got a PC port, despite the sequel being a smash hit on both Steam and Rockstar Games' PC client. Although the title is quite old, with the original PS3 and Xbox 360 versions having been released back in 2010, Red Dead Redemption is still heralded by many as one of the best Rockstar Games titles, to date.

Here's everything you need to know about the recent leak regarding Red Dead Redemption's PC port.

Trending

Note: Given this is a leak coming from an unofficial source, the information presented here should be taken with a grain of salt.

Red Dead Redemption PC port might be coming sooner than expected, leaks suggest

The leak comes courtesy of popular GTA dataminer and modder, @rollschuh2282 and @videotechuk_, who posted an image on X, showing what is essentially the database entry of Red Dead Redemption on the Epic Games Store, complete with the game's file and download size.

Expand Tweet

According to the leak, the game will take roughly 10.30 GB of space on PC. The download size, on the other hand, could be around 9.17 GB, which falls in line with the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. This also means that the PC version may not get a remaster or upscaling treatment, and could instead be a port of the recently released PS4 and Switch versions of the game.

Additionally, this also means that the PC port could be priced similarly to the console versions, i.e., $49.99. The original Red Dead, despite its age, still holds up pretty well, thanks to its art style and impressive use of lighting, courtesy of Rockstar Games' proprietary RAGE engine.

Rockstar Games are yet to officially announce the PC port. However, given it already has an Epic Games Store listing, an announcement should soon follow.

Rockstar usually reveals remasters and re-releases of its games just a few months ahead of the official release, akin to how they announced GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition and Red Dead's PlayStation 4 and Switch ports.