Reliance Jio makes Free Fire esports entry, announces new tournament

Reliance Jio has finally entered the Free Fire esports scene. Although its video games platform, JioGames, is in the beta stage, the company has announced an esports tournament for Free Fire, called JioMart Gameathon.

JioMart Gameathon offers a massive ₹25,000 overall prize pool for the winners. The champion will get ₹16,000, while the runners-up and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be rewarded with ₹8,000 and ₹1,000, respectively.

This event is a single-stage tournament with up to 576 participating teams. It will have four rounds: qualifier stage with 576 teams, quarterfinals with 96 sides, semifinals with 24 teams, and the Grand Finale with 12 teams. These rounds will be played from 30th October to 1st November.

The registrations began today, i.e., 26th October, and close on 29th October. The description, prize pool, rules, schedule, FAQ, schedule, and results can be accessed from the JioGames website.JioMart Gameathon

JioMart Gameathon Free Fire tournament format

Round 1 - Qualifier Stage

Round 2 - Quarterfinals

Round 3 - Semifinals

Round 4 - Grand Finals

Schedule of the event

Qualifier Stage Day 1: Friday – 30th October 2020, 11:00 AM IST onwards

Qualifier Stage Day 2: Saturday – 31st October 2020, 11:00 AM IST onwards

Quarterfinals: Sunday – 1st November 2020, 11:00 AM IST to 1:00 PM IST

Semifinals: Sunday – 1st November 2020: 1:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Grand Finale: Sunday – 1st November 2020: 5:00 PM IST onwards

JioMart, Garena keep Free Fire's growth on upward trend

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to find new ways to stay entertained. As a result, video games and esports streaming have witnessed significant growth.

Although a large part of the esports audience was involved with PUBG Mobile and has been fragmented post the game's ban in India, battle royale titles like Free Fire have almost filled that gap.

Jio, having the largest number of cellular subscribers in the country, could make these numbers grow even more. And thanks to Garena, the hype over mobile esports has been going strong even after PUBG Mobile's ban, resulting in new opportunities for the community.

Free Fire, as a mobile game, holds the record for being one of the most downloaded games on the Play Store. The userbase is seen to be increasing further, with the addition of esports among users. So, get your squad ready and grind to become the champion this time.

