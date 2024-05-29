Remedy Entertainment teases Alan Wake 2 DLC ahead of announcement

In an interesting turn of events, Remedy Entertainment is seemingly teasing Alan Wake 2 DLC ahead of a reveal shortly. Sporting a "P" logo, the Finnish game developer has changed its name to "Poison Pill Entertainment," suggesting the polar opposite of the studio's existing name—Remedy. This is also tied to the Alan Wake series as the picture posted on X says "Since 1995 Night Springs Cty."

Fans familiar with the survival horror franchise will know Night Springs is the setting of the first game and the franchise in general. Here's everything we know thus far.

Remedy Entertainment changes its brand name to tie into Alan Wake 2 DLC

Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley tagged the developer on his X feed with a screenshot of the developer's changed name on social media. As such, there is no doubt a promotion for new content coming in the future. But what is this Alan Wake 2 DLC expansion about?

The first DLC has already been confirmed to be titled Night Springs, which again ties into the latest happenings with Remedy's logo and name change. It will see players control different characters in a fictional TV series called Night Springs, which has also appeared in past games.

We only await debut gameplay details such as screenshots and footage. It remains to be seen when the Alan Wake 2 DLC will be announced, however, since no details have been shared yet by Remedy Entertainment.

Alan Wake 2 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Read our full review to know why it's worth checking out.

