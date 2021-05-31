Renowned Free Fire streamer Total Gaming, aka Ajju Bhai, shares thoughts on Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile)

Total Gaming, aka Ajju Bhai, is one of the biggest content creators in the gaming community in India with more than 24 million subscribers.

The gaming icon's content is mainly based on Garena's Free Fire. He often plays other titles such as GTA, Minecraft, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and many more.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda's Ajay Assudani, Ajju Bhai shares his thoughts on Krafton's upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The following is an excerpt of the conversation.

Ajju Bhai on Battlegrounds Mobile India

Q. What are your thoughts on Krafton's Special Title made for India, i.e., Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Ajju Bhai: I remember playing PUBG Mobile 9-10 months ago, just a week before the ban, and streaming it on my second channel. I had the game's sound stuck in my brain, and seeing one of the teasers with the Battlegrounds Mobile India announcement made me highly thrilled.

Q. Any interesting collaborations that we can see with influencers when the game arrives?

Ajju Bhai: Let's see how it goes. At first, I would like to play the game solo and grind till I learn the basic gameplay. After that, I might collaborate with Influencers such as Dynamo, Mortal, Scout, and Jonathan, although I haven't played with him before.

Q. When do you expect Battlegrounds Mobile India to release?

Ajju Bhai: I know the game could arrive anytime soon, but let's hope there are no twists like the last time.

Q. Who is your favorite streamer from the Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) Community?

Ajju Bhai: My favorite streamer from the other part of the community would be Dynamo, as I have watched most of his streams, like the classic gameplay. For competitive tournaments, I like watching Scout and Jonathan.

Q. What impact do you think the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India will have on Free Fire?

Ajju Bhai: On a personal level, I don't believe the ban impacted me, and I don't believe anything will change for Free Fire creators with the release. However, I'm unsure what influence the ban had and the release will have on Garena.