Resident Evil showcase: Air date, where to watch, expected reveals, and more

Capcom has finally provided a date for the Resident Evil showcase. The highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake, the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and some other information will be highlighted during the showcase. The latest showcase will air this Thursday, on October 20.

Capcom announced on Twitter that they will be streaming the showcase on Twitch and YouTube. The event will begin at 11 pm UK time (3 pm PDT/6 pm EDT for viewers in the US).

In the most recent teaser trailer for the Resident Evil showcase, Capcom provided a brief look at the Resident Evil 4 remake and the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. Apart from these titles, it is anticipated that Capcom will also reveal fresh information about the Shadow of Rose DLC (which will be published on October 28) and a new RE title.

A Resident Evil 4 remake gameplay demo might be shown during Capcom's Resident Evil showcase

There is a good chance that Capcom will release a gameplay demo of the remake during the upcoming showcase. Fans will finally get an opportunity to revisit their favorite survival horror game, and players can expect the remake to have revamped mechanics and horrifying new enemies. Some information about the RE 4 remake was previously revealed during the Capcom Showcase in June, including the fact that it will be released on the PS4.

The third-person mode is a major part of many RE games, but the game's director claims that it proved challenging to implement in RE Village. However, according to the trailer, a third-person perspective will be available in the Gold Edition of RE Village.

The concluding act of the Winters family's story in the Shadows of Rose DLC is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the Gold Edition. There isn't much information available about the Shadows of Rose DLC, other than the fact that players will be able to explore Rose's paranormal talents in an unusual setting (that appears to be Castle Dimitrescu).

It's unlikely that the events in the Shadows of Rose DLC will carry over to RE 9. Fans who are looking for more information should tune into the stream on October 20.

Poll : 0 votes