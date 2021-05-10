Resident Evil Village Cheats – How to enable Cheat Codes in game

Resident Evil Village cheats are one of the many things players are trying to use in-game, but can’t seem to figure out just yet.

Like all other predecessors, there is a way to use Resident Evil Village cheats to make the game just a bit easier. Though in other games, these cheat codes are typically pretty lucrative for the game, Resident Evil Village cheats are the same as they were in Resident Evil 7.

If done right, players will be able to enjoy infinite ammo for several weapons.

Resident Evil Village Cheats

To obtain the infinite ammo cheat, players need to complete the game. Though Resident Evil Village may seem difficult and pretty scary, it needs to be completed to get any cheat for any weapon. If the game seems too difficult, don't worry too much. The cheat will make the next run even easier and well worth it.

I did it!!! probably the fastest Resident Evil platinum I have ever got!! Story, Collectibles and Random trophies all simple. the hardest difficulty easily done with Infinite Ammo. The one that stressed me out the most was the last 3 mercenaries maps! 9/10 game for me! #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/ldfzsRW3zU — BillyJayGaming (@BillyJayGaming) May 9, 2021

Once the main campaign has been completed, simply return to the game's main menu for the next step. Once you're there, go to the tab that reads “Access Bonuses.” From there, select the tab that reads “Additional Content Store.”

This is a tab that unlocks only once after completing the main campaign once. From there, players will be able to use their Challenge Points to buy Resident Evil Village cheats, among other extra things.

Me, unlocking infinite ammo for the grenade launcher in Resident Evil Village and eyeing the harder difficulties pic.twitter.com/ReDhbw3eAj — Jams™ (@GundamRX101) May 9, 2021

To earn Challenge Points, players must complete side missions, which is a big help on their end as it allows for any extra content to be bought or unlocked. Also, in order for the infinite ammo cheat to work, players must upgrade their respective guns. After upgrading the appropriate weapon, players should be able to go in, purchase their infinite ammo, and play through with their new Resident Evil Village cheats.

