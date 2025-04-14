Respawn Entertainment unveils their next Star Wars game, and it's not Jedi 3

After delivering the successful Star Wars Jedi titles, developer Respawn Entertainment has announced a new entry in the beloved sci-fi franchise. Titled Star Wars Zero Company, it defies previous fan expectations by being an all-new concept instead of a successor to the team's past works. Simply put, it is confirmed to be a single-player turn-based strategy game.

Ad

More details will be announced via a debut look on April 19, 2025, during the Star Wars Celebration livestream. Read on to know more about the upcoming game from Respawn Entertainment.

When will Respawn Entertainment launch Star Wars Zero Company, and for which platforms?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Star Wars Zero Company is confirmed to be in development for PC as well as consoles via the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. No word on a rendition for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 hybrid console has been announced, nor a release date, but that could change in the future.

With the team behind the iconic Star Wars Jedi games on this project, fans certainly expected a new next-gen series entry. After all, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, were some of the best games of their respective launch years. So, Respawn Entertainment fans looked forward to a new interplanetary journey for protagonist Cal Kestis as he parkours across hazards and fights tough enemies. As such, this new change in direction will undoubtedly be a surprise and perhaps even disappointing for some players.

Ad

Respawn Entertainment is known for its bombastic action titles, like Titanfall 1 and 2, the Apex Legends multiplayer spin-off, and the aforementioned Star Wars games. In other words, this is the first time the team will be releasing a turn-based game. However, it is being created in collaboration with the studio Bit Reactor, so it remains to be seen how the final product turns out.

Read more: Is it worth playing Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order in 2025?

For more details, fans should keep an eye out for the Star Wars Celebration event live stream when it goes live on April 19, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!