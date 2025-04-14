Respawn Entertainment unveils their next Star Wars game, and it's not Jedi 3

After delivering the successful Star Wars Jedi titles, developer Respawn Entertainment has announced a new entry in the beloved sci-fi franchise. Titled Star Wars Zero Company, it defies previous fan expectations by being an all-new concept instead of a successor to the team's past works. Simply put, it is confirmed to be a single-player turn-based strategy game.
More details will be announced via a debut look on April 19, 2025, during the Star Wars Celebration livestream. Read on to know more about the upcoming game from Respawn Entertainment.
When will Respawn Entertainment launch Star Wars Zero Company, and for which platforms?
Star Wars Zero Company is confirmed to be in development for PC as well as consoles via the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. No word on a rendition for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 hybrid console has been announced, nor a release date, but that could change in the future.
With the team behind the iconic Star Wars Jedi games on this project, fans certainly expected a new next-gen series entry. After all, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, were some of the best games of their respective launch years. So, Respawn Entertainment fans looked forward to a new interplanetary journey for protagonist Cal Kestis as he parkours across hazards and fights tough enemies. As such, this new change in direction will undoubtedly be a surprise and perhaps even disappointing for some players.
Respawn Entertainment is known for its bombastic action titles, like Titanfall 1 and 2, the Apex Legends multiplayer spin-off, and the aforementioned Star Wars games. In other words, this is the first time the team will be releasing a turn-based game. However, it is being created in collaboration with the studio Bit Reactor, so it remains to be seen how the final product turns out.
For more details, fans should keep an eye out for the Star Wars Celebration event live stream when it goes live on April 19, 2025.
