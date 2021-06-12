Respecting individual choices and way of life are the most crucial steps towards acceptance of marginalized communities in video games and esports: Pranav Panpalia, Founder, OpraahFX

Even in today’s digital era, marginalized communities, often seen as others, seldom get the platform or even the opportunity to voice or show their own identities and the pride that they take in being themselves. This fact is especially true with the video games and esports industry in India.

Identifying oneself as anything but cisgender often leads to being shunned and bullied, and much of this apathy stems from the lack of awareness that is all-pervasive in the Indian education system.

In a special interaction with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Pranav Panpalia, Founder at OpraahFX, opens up about his views on the importance of LGBTIQA+ representation in video games and esports.

He feels that with modern streaming and social media platforms, online personalities can considerably spread LGBTIQA+ awareness and help the video games community be more open-minded and accepting.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. “Diversity and inclusion in the gaming community” has been OpraahFx’s motto ever since it was founded in 2017. You have been quite vocal about the lack of awareness in the Indian education system and how they hardly ever deal with the subject of LGBTIQA+. Can you talk us through how this lack of understanding trickles down to the video games industry and creates a more toxic and hostile environment?

Pranav: The gaming industry has for years been primarily dominated by the male section of society. Multiple factors are propelling it, but that’s another topic for another time.

In terms of OpraahFX, we are firm believers in diversity and inclusivity. From mentoring both male and female gaming content creators to having our arms wide open for LGBTQIA+ gamers and gaming content creators, we are in the entire sphere of gaming, which is universal and for all.

I believe every industry should embrace individuals from marginalized communities. One’s choices and background do not define his/her talent. I am waiting for that day when the word “marginalized” becomes obsolete, and we can walk hand in hand with talented and responsible professionals (irrespective of gender, sexual and lifestyle orientation, and of course, religion).

With social media becoming a voice for many, that day is not too far away.

Q. Streamers and other online gaming personnel have a lot of sway on the young and impressionable minds of the nation. How do you feel that they should leverage their reach and platform to help spread awareness and help create a positive impact on the mentality of young gamers and expand their horizons and level of acceptance as a process?

Pranav: I speak for the gamers and gaming content creators who are under the wing of OpraahFx. These guys enjoy a large following, typically between the age group of four to 12.

Children and teenagers in India are incredible fans of our gaming influencers. I want to reiterate: what impacts you as a child remains with you for a lifetime.

In retrospect, when we were kids, we used to get easily influenced by actors/characters on TV. Today, digital media is replacing traditional media, and Gen Z consumes digital media mostly.

It thus becomes imperative for digital influencers and content creators to impart messages that highlight a progressive outlook. While most influencers create entertaining content, it must also be their prerogative to blend educational content.

Edutainment is the way forward for content creators. They can even team up with fellow influencers or their immediate peers to spread messages of love, empathy, and acceptance. For today’s influencers, collaboration and a collective voice is key to influencing young minds.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ravi Iyer