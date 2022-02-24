Riot Games to broaden publishing reach to India, APAC expands under new leadership team

Riot Games has announced an expansion project that will witness the company extend its publishing reach to include India in its future endeavors.

As of February 24, 2022, Riot plans to open publishing houses in the Philippines, India, Indonesia/Malaysia and Thailand. Before this, the company conducted its business for the SEA region at its Singapore hub office, with an additional office located in Japan.

The changes mentioned above in the company's structure will also witness the diversification of Riot's operating model, primarily in the publishing sector. Other business aspects like Games, Entertainment, Esports and Enterprise will also be subjected to changes in the future.

We don't want to be defined by the things we make, we want to be defined by the people we make them for.

Riot Games introduce new leadership team for APAC region

Through this organizational expansion, Riot Games plans to establish local offices and hire Country Managers in critical markets such as the Philippines, India, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Riot has appointed Alex Kraynov as the new Managing Director for Asia Pacific (APAC). The company has also assigned the following members to their new team:

Shinji Komiyama (Director of Country Management, APAC)

Jennifer Poulsen (Head of Publishing Partnership, APAC)

Alasdair Gray (Head of Marketing, APAC)

Derek Winder (Head of Business Development, APAC)

Yasushi Fujimoto (Country Manager, Japan)

Joel Guzman (Counter Manager, Philippines)

Resha Pradipta (Country Manager, Indonesia/Malaysia)

The newly established team will look to steer Riot's operations in the APAC region in 2022. Country managers for Thailand and India, along with the Head of Regional Tech, are yet to be instated.

Additionally, Riot aims to partner with its Japan office and enhance its publishing hub in Singapore to over 80 people across the APAC region.

Riot Games is renowned for some of the most popular multiplayer and esports titles like Valorant, League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and several other titles.

The company has enjoyed global success, with games like League of Legends and Valorant thriving in their own communities. As 2022 progresses, Riot plans to enhance its approach and untap the potential of India and other regions in the Asia-Pacific.

