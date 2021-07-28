Riot Games’ mobile titles cross $100 million in player spending

Founded in 2006, Riot Games has produced some of the biggest titles ever, including one of the first MOBA games, League of Legends, in 2009. LoL attained a tremendous amount of popularity and became one of the most popular games in the world.

In 2020, the company also released a first-person shooter, Valorant, which has also been a big hit.

With Tencent Games now owning a majority stake in Riot, it was simply a matter of time before they ventured into the mobile gaming market. In 2020, they entered the same with the auto chess title, Teamfight Tactics.

Riot also released a mobile version of League of Legends, called Wild Rift, along with a card battler game named Legends of Runterra.

Riot Games mobile titles, including League of Legends: Wild Rift, cross $100 million in global player spending

According to data analyst site Sensor Tower, all three Riot mobile titles have accumulated more than $100 million in combined player spending globally in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store combined.

The three Riot mobile titles have combined to earn $109 million so far (Image via Sensor Tower)

While Teamfight Tactics currently has more than 15 million installs and roughly $27.5 million in revenues, Legends of Runeterra has amassed close to 13 million installs and almost $16.2 million in player spending.

However, League of Legends: Wild Rift has been its most successful mobile title since its release in October 2020. The MOBA game has garnered more than 46 million downloads and generated $64.7 million globally, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the publisher’s mobile games revenue.

The combined revenues from Riot Games’ three mobile titles reached a new high in the second quarter of 2021, surpassing $36.5 million, a more than 50% increase compared to the first quarter of the same year.

Over 26 percent of the total player spending on Riot’s mobile titles comes from the United States, from where approximately $28 million (26%) was earned. Korea comes in second with 22 percent of revenue, while Brazil comes in third with 6.5 percent.

The majority of revenue comes from Google Play, which accounts for $63.4 million, or 59.4% of all player spending. App Store sales, meanwhile, accounted for $44 million, or 40.6 percent.

In terms of downloads, Brazil ranks No. 1 with 7.4 million downloads which are around 10 percent overall. In second place is South Korea with 9.6 percent of downloads, and in third place is the United States with 8.3 percent.

Google Play ranks first for downloads as well, with 48.3 million downloads, or 65 percent of the total downloads. In contrast, the App Store accounts for 26 million downloads.

In the wake of a successful 2020, Riot will look to release Wild Rift in India, one of the biggest mobile markets in the world. A mobile version of Valorant is also being developed, which may also enjoy the same success that the PC version has so far.

