With the release of the Regional Open Beta for Wild Rift, Riot Games' latest MOBA for mobile devices has managed to top the popularity charts on the Google Play Store in multiple regions.

Philippines google play store ranked first



Malaysia google play store ranked second#wildrift pic.twitter.com/Po3Ho1pYP4 — Wild Rift News (@wildriftNEWS) October 29, 2020

Currently placed first in the popularity chart on the Google Play Store in the Philippines, Wild Rift has managed to find the second spot on the same list for the region of Malaysia, while topping the chart for the Myanmar.

Fans take Wild Rift to the top of the charts

After the end of the Closed Beta, Riot Games' announcement of the Regional Open Beta, launching from 27 October, was greeted by a huge cheer from the community.

Although the game is available for players from only 12 regions so far, Wild Rift has done well to top the popularity charts in multiple of these regions.

Myanmar Google playstore rank first pic.twitter.com/ZpKNVofqHw — N2t (@thorin2t) October 29, 2020

With Wild Rift placed at the top of the leaderboards in Myanmar and the Philippines, while being placed second in the Malaysian leaderboards, it is safe to say that it is headed towards becoming a mainstream game for mobile devices.

A recent announcement from Riot Games stated that the launch of the Open Beta for iOS devices, as well as for the American and Indian regions, have been delayed for the time being.

A message to Wild Rift’s 2021 beta regions from executive producer, Michael Chow



(also available on @wildriftBR @wildriftLATAM) pic.twitter.com/G5qMe8ia0V — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 26, 2020

However, Michael Chow, the Executive Producer of Wild Rift went on to ensure the fans that the entire development team is hard at work to provide the players with these updates at the earliest possible time.

With that being said, we as the community also need to understand that Wild Rift, which was first announced in 2019, is doing fairly well to keep up with the timeline they have set, despite the global pandemic.

Keeping up with the schedule of the Regional Open Beta launch, while major titles like Cyberpunk 2077 are being delayed multiple times due to the outbreak of the global pandemic, is commendable work on Riot Games' end.

The Wild Rift community in the regions where the game is available in the Open Beta have shown their appreciation to the developers at Riot Games, by pushing the game to the top of the leaderboards within 2 days of its launch.