Rise of the Ronin PC release date announced

Last year's Bakumatsu-era samurai epic Rise of the Ronin is soon arriving on PC, as confirmed by the game's publisher, Koei Tecmo. Originally launched as a PS5 exclusive, the open-world action title will arrive via Steam on March 10, 2025. This means newcomers checking out the game on PC will be treated with plenty of enhancements not available on PS5 (like 8K 120 FPS support, and more).

This should allow a wider demographic to check out developer Team Ninja's latest sandbox adventure and enjoy the definitive version of the game. Here are the details, including all PC-exclusive features arriving with this launch.

Rise of the Ronin launches on PC on March 10, 2025

Set out for a memorable adventure across mid-1800s Japan (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Set during the Bakamatsu era in Japan, Rise of the Ronin sees players step into the shoes of a wandering ronin who must deal with the bubbling political turmoil and threat of war. Players will get to explore a vast open world that offers various activities, thrilling combat, and varied loot-driven gear.

Here are all the features that PC players can avail of in Rise of the Ronin, assuming their rigs can meet the requirements:

8K resolution support

DirectX 12 Ultimate support

Ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor compatibility

120fps support

Ray tracing support

3D audio support

Customizable keyboard and mouse controls

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution support

NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex support

UI menu with mouse clickability

Intel XeSS graphics technology support

Those who missed out on the PS5 launch can currently pre-purchase the game ahead of its launch a couple of months down the line. Here are the pre-order bonuses as announced by the publisher:

Early access to 4 unique combat styles:

Hayabusa-ryu (Katana)

Nioh-ryu (Katana)

Aisu Kage-ryu (Katana)

Hayabusa-ryu (Naginata)

Early access to Iga Ninja's Katana

Early access to Iga Ninja Armor Set (4-piece set)

Note that this pre-order incentive is only valid until April 2, 2025 so those who want it should pre-purchase the game before the aforementioned date.

Rise of the Ronin PC system requirements explored

The recommended specifications seem a tad steep for the output results (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Before grabbing the game, fans need to know if their system can run it feasibly. Here are the officially unveiled system requirements:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 or better | AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB VRAM) or better | AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB VRAM) or better

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 180 GB available spac

Additional Notes: SSD required and dual-channel memory recommended. This setup targets upscaled 1080p 30 FPS at Lowest settings

Recommended

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-10600K or better | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super (8 GB VRAM) or better | AMD Radeon RX 6700XT (12 GB VRAM) or better

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 180 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD required (NVME recommended) and dual-channel memory recommended. This setup targets upscaled 1080p 60 FPS at Standard settings

