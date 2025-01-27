Rise of the Ronin PC release date announced

Last year's Bakumatsu-era samurai epic Rise of the Ronin is soon arriving on PC, as confirmed by the game's publisher, Koei Tecmo. Originally launched as a PS5 exclusive, the open-world action title will arrive via Steam on March 10, 2025. This means newcomers checking out the game on PC will be treated with plenty of enhancements not available on PS5 (like 8K 120 FPS support, and more).
This should allow a wider demographic to check out developer Team Ninja's latest sandbox adventure and enjoy the definitive version of the game. Here are the details, including all PC-exclusive features arriving with this launch.
Rise of the Ronin launches on PC on March 10, 2025
Set during the Bakamatsu era in Japan, Rise of the Ronin sees players step into the shoes of a wandering ronin who must deal with the bubbling political turmoil and threat of war. Players will get to explore a vast open world that offers various activities, thrilling combat, and varied loot-driven gear.
Here are all the features that PC players can avail of in Rise of the Ronin, assuming their rigs can meet the requirements:
8K resolution support
- DirectX 12 Ultimate support
- Ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor compatibility
- 120fps support
- Ray tracing support
- 3D audio support
- Customizable keyboard and mouse controls
- AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution support
- NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex support
- UI menu with mouse clickability
- Intel XeSS graphics technology support
Those who missed out on the PS5 launch can currently pre-purchase the game ahead of its launch a couple of months down the line. Here are the pre-order bonuses as announced by the publisher:
- Early access to 4 unique combat styles:
- Hayabusa-ryu (Katana)
- Nioh-ryu (Katana)
- Aisu Kage-ryu (Katana)
- Hayabusa-ryu (Naginata)
- Early access to Iga Ninja's Katana
- Early access to Iga Ninja Armor Set (4-piece set)
Note that this pre-order incentive is only valid until April 2, 2025 so those who want it should pre-purchase the game before the aforementioned date.
Rise of the Ronin PC system requirements explored
Before grabbing the game, fans need to know if their system can run it feasibly. Here are the officially unveiled system requirements:
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 or better | AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or better
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB VRAM) or better | AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB VRAM) or better
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 180 GB available spac
- Additional Notes: SSD required and dual-channel memory recommended. This setup targets upscaled 1080p 30 FPS at Lowest settings
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5-10600K or better | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or better
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super (8 GB VRAM) or better | AMD Radeon RX 6700XT (12 GB VRAM) or better
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 180 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required (NVME recommended) and dual-channel memory recommended. This setup targets upscaled 1080p 60 FPS at Standard settings
