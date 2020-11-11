Roblox announces in-game concert with Lil Nas X, the internet reacts

Roblox, the online gaming platform and game creation system recently announced that they would host a virtual concert featuring American rapper, Lil Nas X.

Roblox recently announced a partnership with Columbia Records, which will allow the online game platform to conduct a virtual concert experience with Lil Nas X. After the ground breaking success of Fortnite's Astronomical event featuring Travis Scott, which lead to 12.3m concurrent players at the time, Roblox are looking to cash in on the trend of virtual concerts.

The Lil Nas X Concert Experience has been scheduled for 14th November 2020, and it will be hosted in a virtual arena, custom-designed for this event. There will also be a Pre-Show Q&A session with Lil Nas X on 13th November, along with exclusive behind-the-scene reveals.

With the release of his new single "Holiday" coming up on 13th November, Lil Nas X is scheduled to perform it live for the first time on 14th November on Roblox.

I’ve been working hard with Roblox to create this incredible VIRTUAL LIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE! WE GOT VIDEOS & A PERFORMANCE you don’t want to miss coming this weekend! #RobloxPresentsLNX pic.twitter.com/JGuL0cUGX0 — nope (@LilNasX) November 10, 2020

The exact timings for the concert have been announced by Roblox and they are:

Saturday, 14 November at 1:00 pm PST

Saturday, 14 November at 10:00 pm PST

Sunday, 15 November at 9:00 am PST

With the schedule all set for the event to commence, the virtual arena is also live for players to look around on Roblox. It can be accessed by clicking here.

Roblox has also announced that early-birds will be rewarded with limited edition Lil Nas X-inspired items for their in-game avatar. Roblox's official statement about the first virtual concert on their platform reads:

"This immersive concert experience is the first of its kind on Roblox, featuring Lil Nas X rendered digitally with motion-capture performance. This unique celebration represents our next step in digital music experiences and opens the door for all kinds of incredible experiences."

Fans from across the globe are hyped to witness the new single from the American rapper, as Lil Nas X takes to the virtual stage with "Holiday." Fans have started reacting on Twitter with posts such as:

me and my friends at the lil nas x concert pic.twitter.com/k8Idd1hcYs — 🦃Frosty🦃 (@F_r_osty) November 10, 2020

I'm actually really excited for this one the dev team did some really good work for this :)

also its lil nas x he has some great music — arct (@Arctxic_) November 10, 2020

This is going to be a legendary concert — Gravity (@Gravity72452997) November 10, 2020

However, after the Ava Max concert left a bitter taste on the Roblox community, fans are hoping that the Lil Nas X concert will turn things around for the online platform. It remains to be seen how the entire event is conducted, especially considering the hype amongst the fans.