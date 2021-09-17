Roblox Naruto War Tycoon codes (September 2021)

Now that September is here, Roblox fans are on the lookout for the latest codes for their favorite games.

One of the most expansive franchises on Roblox is Tycoon. They have several spin-off games that involve Olympic Gods, dinosaurs, and even dragons. Recently, they have dipped into the world of anime with Naruto War Tycoon.

New codes for Roblox game based on Naruto anime

There are eight new codes in total for Naruto War Tycoon in September 2021. Here is a complete list of those codes:

Madara- earns the player 5,000 money and 5,000 Chi

Hashirama- earns the player a boost in Money and Chi

Sasuke- earns the player 2,000 Money

Naruto- earns the player 500 Money

CHAKRA- earns the player a reward

CHAKRA2- earns the player 2,000 Chi

KAKASHI- earns the player Ninja Dog

NINJA- earns the player Summon Reel

Thankfully, all of those codes work in Naruto War Tycoon. No other expired codes have been reported at this time.

How to input codes into Naruto War Tycoon

Entering the codes into Naruto War Tycoon on Roblox is a very stress-free process. Players will simply want to load the game and look for the section on the right side of the screen entitled “CODES”.

Clicking on that button will lead them to a screen where they can input the codes. If they are typed in accurately, gamers will receive the rewards that come with each respective code.

What is Naruto War Tycoon?

Fan favorites appear in Naruto War Tycoon, including Sasuke and Sakura (Image via Playful Games)

As fans might imagine with “Tycoon” in the title, Naruto War Tycoon is a simulation game for Roblox, created by Playful Club. Users can create their own base as well as a ninja army to then fight other armies.

The game has several different skins and items that are based on the Naruto anime.

Naruto War Tycoon is only one of a slew of Tycoon games that have been popping up left and right on Roblox. Here is a list of other Tycoon spin-off games.

City Life Tycoon

Olympian Gods Tycoon

Zoo Tycoon

Game Company Tycoon

Dino Zoo Tycoon

Pyramid Tycoon

My Dragon Tycoon

School Tycoon

Tiny Town Tycoon

Tropical Resort Tycoon

