Rocket League patch 2.16 official notes: Utopia Coliseum goes live, Custom Training mode overhaul and more

Rocket League patch 2.16 is finally live. Developers Psyonix have introduced this update to prepare the title for its seventh season.
The patch will primarily address some of the more pressing issues in Rocket League, like bugs. However, it will also bring a new Arena Variant, along with a complete overhaul of the Custom Training mode. Certain player behaviors will also be addressed with this update.
Rocket League fans looking for a more detailed description of the patch can look up Psyonix’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Rocket League patch 2.16 notes: Official changes
1) New Content
New Arena Variant
- Utopia Coliseum (Gilded) is now available in Private Matches and Free Play
2) Changes and Updates
Custom Training Updates
- Players can now complete shots in a training pack in any order players want
- Training pack progress is now included in game save data
- Players can reset progress on any training pack (see Pause Menu changes below)
New controls:
- Next and Previous Shot: Freely swap between shots in a training pack
- Select Shot: Press and hold will bring up a new drop-down menu that allows players to pick which shot in the pack players want to practice
- Shuffle Shots: Randomize the shot order (press again to reset to the original order)
- Shot Mirroring: Flip a shot to the opposing side of the arena. Mirroring works on all Arenas currently available in Custom Training
To view and change Custom Training controls:
- Load into a Custom Training pack
- Go to Settings -> Controls -> View/Change Bindings
- Scroll to the very bottom, and players will see the new inputs right below controls for Knockout
‘History’ tab has been added to the Custom Training Menu
New options have been added to the Custom Training Pause Menu:
- Reset Progress
- End Training
End Training screen: From here, players can jump back into the pack, change to a different game mode, change the training pack or go back to the main menu.
- This screen will appear the first time players complete every shot in a training pack, and any time players complete all of the shots in a pack after resetting progress
- This screen won’t automatically appear if players are using a training pack that has already been completed if its progress hasn’t been reset
Sort by Paints:
- players can now sort Customization Items by Paints in the Car Customization and Manage Inventory menus
Gold Paint:
- ‘Gold’ has been added as a Painted color attribute, available on select Customization Items
3) Player Behavior
- We have made changes and improvements to how we track and take action against in-game griefing and scoring on players' own team (“own-goaling”)
- If players witness any griefing or own-goaling during a match, please use the “Match Throwing/Griefing” report reason
- This will lead to disciplinary action under the “Unsportsmanlike Conduct” ban reason
- When a player is banned, a “Report Feedback” notification is sent to all players who sent in eligible reports for Match Throwing/Griefing
4) General
- Similar to the new shot controls in Custom Training, ball controls in Free Play now display at all times in the upper left corner
5) Bug Fixes
- Fixed positioning of in-game Voice Chat notifications
- Fixed a focus issue in the Friends List while navigating the Report/Block list
- [PS, Switch, Xbox] Fixed a rare bug that allowed spectators into some online matches and would place them on the field
- Fixed a bug with the Credits pop-up after a trade has completed
- Fixed multiple bugs with text appearance on the Scoreboard
- Fixed appearance of the Shark Tooth Decal on Jager 619
- Fixed the Joker Decal on Dominus, so it no longer affects Painted trim color
- Fixed appearance of the MG-88 Decal on Endo
- Voice Chat pop-up for first-time users no longer blocks controller input
- Fixed the post-match scoreboard, so the MVP player name doesn’t get cut off
- Fixed a bug causing a players Rank to show up as Unranked on the post-match scoreboard
6) Known Issues
- [Custom Training] The HUD does not update automatically when changing the controls
- [Custom Training] Some shots may not mirror correctly
- [Custom Training] Replay may show car being moved across the field after a shot is mirrored
- Some Boosts may be partially visible to splitscreen players even when it is not being actively used
- Sometimes the lightning animation above a car does not trigger when a player switches teams
- The ‘Boujee’ Animated Decal is off centered on certain Car Bodies
- The ‘Sizzled’ Decal is listed as an ‘Animated’ decal when it is not
- For first time players only, leaving the RL Intro cinematic causes the car and grass in the Main Menu to be hidden until entering the Garage
- Some Blueprint thumbnails may disappear when rapidly switching between tabs
- When being replaced by a real player, bot names may not disappear from the scoreboard