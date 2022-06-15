Rocket League patch 2.16 official notes: Utopia Coliseum goes live, Custom Training mode overhaul and more

Rocket League patch 2.16 is finally live. Developers Psyonix have introduced this update to prepare the title for its seventh season.

The patch will primarily address some of the more pressing issues in Rocket League, like bugs. However, it will also bring a new Arena Variant, along with a complete overhaul of the Custom Training mode. Certain player behaviors will also be addressed with this update.

Rocket League @RocketLeague



Learn More: A slew of changes are coming to Custom Training in Season 7.Learn More: rl.gg/CustomTraining A slew of changes are coming to Custom Training in Season 7. Learn More: rl.gg/CustomTraining https://t.co/zuOsqMka2B

Rocket League fans looking for a more detailed description of the patch can look up Psyonix’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Rocket League patch 2.16 notes: Official changes

Rocket League @RocketLeague



rl.gg/S7 The premiere of Season 7 is just around the corner! Check out more info below The premiere of Season 7 is just around the corner! Check out more info below ⬇️rl.gg/S7 https://t.co/zOHM6bwpwP

1) New Content

New Arena Variant

Utopia Coliseum (Gilded) is now available in Private Matches and Free Play

2) Changes and Updates

Custom Training Updates

Players can now complete shots in a training pack in any order players want

Training pack progress is now included in game save data

Players can reset progress on any training pack (see Pause Menu changes below)

New controls:

Next and Previous Shot: Freely swap between shots in a training pack

Select Shot: Press and hold will bring up a new drop-down menu that allows players to pick which shot in the pack players want to practice

Shuffle Shots: Randomize the shot order (press again to reset to the original order)

Shot Mirroring: Flip a shot to the opposing side of the arena. Mirroring works on all Arenas currently available in Custom Training

To view and change Custom Training controls:

Load into a Custom Training pack

Go to Settings -> Controls -> View/Change Bindings

Scroll to the very bottom, and players will see the new inputs right below controls for Knockout

‘History’ tab has been added to the Custom Training Menu

New options have been added to the Custom Training Pause Menu:

Reset Progress

End Training

End Training screen: From here, players can jump back into the pack, change to a different game mode, change the training pack or go back to the main menu.

This screen will appear the first time players complete every shot in a training pack, and any time players complete all of the shots in a pack after resetting progress

This screen won’t automatically appear if players are using a training pack that has already been completed if its progress hasn’t been reset

Sort by Paints:

players can now sort Customization Items by Paints in the Car Customization and Manage Inventory menus

Gold Paint:

‘Gold’ has been added as a Painted color attribute, available on select Customization Items

3) Player Behavior

We have made changes and improvements to how we track and take action against in-game griefing and scoring on players' own team (“own-goaling”)

If players witness any griefing or own-goaling during a match, please use the “Match Throwing/Griefing” report reason

This will lead to disciplinary action under the “Unsportsmanlike Conduct” ban reason

When a player is banned, a “Report Feedback” notification is sent to all players who sent in eligible reports for Match Throwing/Griefing

4) General

Similar to the new shot controls in Custom Training, ball controls in Free Play now display at all times in the upper left corner

5) Bug Fixes

Fixed positioning of in-game Voice Chat notifications

Fixed a focus issue in the Friends List while navigating the Report/Block list

[PS, Switch, Xbox] Fixed a rare bug that allowed spectators into some online matches and would place them on the field

Fixed a bug with the Credits pop-up after a trade has completed

Fixed multiple bugs with text appearance on the Scoreboard

Fixed appearance of the Shark Tooth Decal on Jager 619

Fixed the Joker Decal on Dominus, so it no longer affects Painted trim color

Fixed appearance of the MG-88 Decal on Endo

Voice Chat pop-up for first-time users no longer blocks controller input

Fixed the post-match scoreboard, so the MVP player name doesn’t get cut off

Fixed a bug causing a players Rank to show up as Unranked on the post-match scoreboard

6) Known Issues

[Custom Training] The HUD does not update automatically when changing the controls

[Custom Training] Some shots may not mirror correctly

[Custom Training] Replay may show car being moved across the field after a shot is mirrored

Some Boosts may be partially visible to splitscreen players even when it is not being actively used

Sometimes the lightning animation above a car does not trigger when a player switches teams

The ‘Boujee’ Animated Decal is off centered on certain Car Bodies

The ‘Sizzled’ Decal is listed as an ‘Animated’ decal when it is not

For first time players only, leaving the RL Intro cinematic causes the car and grass in the Main Menu to be hidden until entering the Garage

Some Blueprint thumbnails may disappear when rapidly switching between tabs

When being replaced by a real player, bot names may not disappear from the scoreboard

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far