Rocket League patch v2.26 official notes: Average Wait Time counter added, fixes to known issues, bugs, and more

The Rocket League patch v2.26 is now live and the new update prepares the title for Season 10, which is set to bring an extensive number of changes and new features to the game.

The new season will be dropping today, March 8, 2023, at 8 am PST/ 4 pm UTC, and is one of the more anticipated updates to make its way to the game this year.

Rocket League @RocketLeague



On Wednesday, March 8th you can jump into a Brand New Rocket Pass featuring the Volkswagen Golf GTI, New Oasis Arena Variant, and more!



Learn More about Season 10: A harvest has sprouted in the desert of Deadeye Canyon just in time for Season 10 🪷🏜️On Wednesday, March 8th you can jump into a Brand New Rocket Pass featuring the Volkswagen Golf GTI, New Oasis Arena Variant, and more!Learn More about Season 10: rl.gg/Season10 A harvest has sprouted in the desert of Deadeye Canyon just in time for Season 10 🪷🏜️🌻On Wednesday, March 8th you can jump into a Brand New Rocket Pass featuring the Volkswagen Golf GTI, New Oasis Arena Variant, and more! Learn More about Season 10: rl.gg/Season10 https://t.co/bi4wqTAKhA

One of the biggest highlights of patch v2.26 is the addition of the Average Wait Time counter which will be displayed on the matchmaking search screen. The time displayed will be based on the player population of the Regions and Playlists that the player selected.

Additionally, there will be a fair bit of bug fixes and performance updates in the game as well, which will be targeting some of the major issues in the game.

Rocket League fans looking for a detailed description of hte patch can look up the game’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Rocket League patch v2.26 official notes

1) Changes and Updates

Average Wait Time (Matchmaking)

An “Average Wait Time” counter has been added to the matchmaking search screen

Average Wait Time is based on the player population of the Regions and Playlists you select, and your Rank or skill level in those playlists

Time is displayed in minutes and seconds

Example: “Average Wait Time: 1:15”

In the unlikely event that the wait time is longer than 10 minutes, the message changes to “Average Wait Time: > 10 Minutes”

For brand new Game Modes, LTMs, or Playlists with no Rank or skill history, the Average Wait Time counter may be hidden for a short period of time.

The Playlist Population meme generator indicator has been removed from the top-right corner of the Casual, Competitive, and Extra Modes menus

2) Bug Fixes

Fixed cosmetic bugs:

Huntress Decal for Dingo

Blockparty Decal on Painted Car Bodies

Titanium White Standard Boost

Animated Decals on painted variants of Hotshot Body

Rocket League @RocketLeague There's a rumbling in the canyon... What could it be? 🤯 There's a rumbling in the canyon... What could it be? 🤯 https://t.co/6klrW7r8uz

Other bugs

Fixed a bug causing Special Edition Infinite Yankii RL wheels to appear as normal Yankii RL wheels

[Xbox] Fixed a bug causing the first character to disappear when using the Xbox virtual keyboard to enter a team name

[PS] Unable to purchase credits after browsing contents for more than 10 minutes

[PC] Fixed a stability bug causing a crash on game exit

Fixed a bug causing incorrect camera and car placement when rapidly navigating shots in Custom Training

Known Issues

When queuing for Casual 3v3 Standard for the first time after downloading today’s update, players might see an Average Wait Time of “> 10 Minutes” when matchmaking.

This is a visual error that will resolve if the player reboots the game.

Poll : 0 votes