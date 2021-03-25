Rocket League Sideswipe officially confirmed for Android and iOS devices

San Diego-based game developer Psyonix has announced the mobile version of their popular vehicular soccer game, Rocket League.

The free-to-play mobile version has been named Rocket League Slideswipe and will arrive later this year on Android and iOS.

Rocket League is a vehicular soccer game developed and published by Psyonix in 2015. The game received positive reviews from fans and critics. By 2017, Psyonix had sold more than 10.5 million copies of the game.

It became a free-to-play title in September 2020.

The mobile gaming boom

Accessibility is one of the main reasons behind the meteoric success of mobile gaming. Smartphones are becoming powerful, and data plans are becoming cheaper with every passing day. Mobile devices are also more common around the world compared to expensive consoles.

According to market intelligence firm Pelham Smithers, the mobile gaming market generated around $85 billion in 2020, which is more than half of the overall estimated gaming revenue of $165 billion.

Many video game developers are launching their successful PC/console titles on the mobile platform to cash in on the popularity and massive userbase.

In 2018, Krafton, in association with Tencent, launched their successful battle royale game PUBG on mobile platforms. In just two years, PUBG Mobile became the highest-earning game mobile game of the year generating $2.6 billion in revenue.

Similarly, Call of Duty: Mobile and League of Legends: Wildrift was launched in 2019 and 2020.

Psyonix announced Rocket League Sideswipe for mobile

INCOMING!! Rocket League Sideswipe is coming to iOS and Android later this year.



This all-new game will bring the competitive, car soccer gameplay you all LOVE to mobile devices with unique arcade-style action.



Learn More: https://t.co/H7Fpt1UNvB pic.twitter.com/D1RLs3EaIA — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) March 24, 2021

Rocket League Sideswipe

Rocket League Sideswipe will feature fast-paced 1v1 and 2v2 matches that last two minutes. The game will feature robust car customizations similar to the PC version. The game will also feature advanced mechanics, just like the PC version, for those who want to climb the competitive tiers.

Psyonix also announced that, starting today, players in Australia and New Zealand can join a limited-time Regional Alpha test on Android via the Play Store.