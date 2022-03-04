Rogue Company is stepping into mobile devices as Hi-Rez Studios announces first alpha test on iOS

Rogue Company has officially started recruiting players for its first alpha test on mobile. Hi-Rez Studios, the team behind the third-person tactical shooter, is now officially bringing the title to mobile. With multiple PC and console multiplayer titles starting with mobile ventures lately, it is not surprising to find another tactical shooter on the line to release their own version.

Rogue Company @RogueCompany



Check out the link below to see how you can participate!



fal.cn/3mBEA Our new standalone Rogue Company experience, built from the ground up for mobile platforms, is coming and we need your help to test it on iOS.Check out the link below to see how you can participate! Our new standalone Rogue Company experience, built from the ground up for mobile platforms, is coming and we need your help to test it on iOS.Check out the link below to see how you can participate!👉 fal.cn/3mBEA https://t.co/NyBtQ27bqP

Hi-Rez Studios had officially announced its step into the mobile platform way back in August 2021 when a collaboration with Verizon was announced. Verizon is a telecommunications company, and in the same announcement, Hi-Rez revealed that the Rogue Company was going to be released on Android and iOS.

After almost six months, the first alpha test on iOS has officially been announced, and players can take part by following a few simple steps.

How to enter the iOS test for Rogue Company mobile?

Players who are interested in checking out the mobile version of the third-person tactical shooter can head to the link given in the official tweet above. There, they will be required to fill out a few personal details and mention their email so that Hi-Rez can contact the players once the test version is ready for download.

Fill out all the details and submit to have a chance at the alpha test for Rogue Company on iOS (Image via Hi-Rez)

This test does not seem to be region-centric as players are given the option to mention their country, and a ton of options across the planet are available. After submitting all the details, players will have to wait for Hi-Rez to contact them with the details for the test version and how to go about it.

While the tweet mentions testing only for iOS, the website lets the user choose their playing platform between Andriod and iOS.

Rogue Company @RogueCompany



FAQ: @Verizon We'll be revealing more information about how Rogue Company is coming to mobile in the coming months & how you can get involved, so stay tuned!FAQ: fal.cn/RogueVerizon @Verizon We'll be revealing more information about how Rogue Company is coming to mobile in the coming months & how you can get involved, so stay tuned!FAQ: fal.cn/RogueVerizon

More intel on the mobile version is expected once the game drops the test version worldwide. Content creators and casual players are not allowed to record or stream any part of the test once it releases. With Valorant Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile due to launch later this year, Hi-Rez is looking to heat up the mobile gaming market with their brand new venture. Stay tuned for more updates.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi