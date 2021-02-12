4 of RRQ Athena's PUBG Mobile players bid farewell to the team

In a shocking development, RRQ Athena, a popular PUBG Mobile organization from Thailand, has released four players from its PUBG Mobile roster.

G9, the captain and in-game leader of the team is the only player remaining on the roster. The announcement came through a Facebook post.

"Farewell Beer11, D2E, Earny, and Senior, you guys will always remain our beloved. It's time for these boys to walk out for their more challenging dreams. Even though it's a shame to say goodbye to each other, thanks to Beer11, D2E, Earny, and Senior, for being a part of RRQ Athena. If we have a chance we will be able to work together again."

RRQ Athena PUBG Mobile Roster:

1. RRQ G9- Pachachai Han- IGL

2. RRQ D2E- Bawonchai Han- Fragger

3. RRQ Earny- Wachirawit Ramangkool- Fragger

4. RRQ Beer11- Pheeraphol Phumrat- Fragger

5. RRQ Senior- Navin Phrompitak- Support

On the last day of the PMGC finals in Dubai, Beer 11 and G9 informed fans on social media that this will the last time the roster play together.

RRQ Athen ahad an ordinary performance in the PMGC finals and secured 11th place in the tournament.

RRQ Athena was one of the most successful teams in the PUBG Mobile Esports circuit. RRQ Athena started its journey from the very first PUBG Mobile tournament, PMSC Asia.

It dominated the esports circuit in 2018 and 2019. They have earned over $500k has prize money in all this time.

Here are some of RRQ Athena's achievements:

Champions:

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Asia 2018

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018

PUBG Mobile Club Open: South East Asia, Spring, and Fall Split 2019 Champions

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 Taiwan

Some other notable performances: