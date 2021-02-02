Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges leaked online: Full list

Fortnite's Chapter 2 - Season 5 Week 11 challenges have leaked online.

A common occurrence in the community, players have come to expect these leaked lists to plan for the next week's challenges ahead of time. Week 11 revolves around a theme of Valentine's day, including what seems to be a look at Lovely's arrival on the island.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Challenges

Twitter user @iFireMonkey posted the challenges early this morning.

https://twitter.com/iFireMonkey/status/1356534129555300353

This article aims to break these Fortnite challenges down:

Catch different kinds of fish to find a Valentine's date for Fishstick

Slurpy Swamps

This quest is pretty straight forward. Players are required to catch three different fish. The best place to fish is in Slurpy Swamp. With plenty of fishing spots, shield regenerating waters, and cover for players, catching three different fish should be no issue at all.

Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant

Fishsticks Restaurant

This quest seems to involve heading to a restaurant on the island and interacting with a quest spot. May as well head to his restaurant at Craggy Cliffs on the north side of the map. Players cannot miss the restaurant, as it is gigantic and has Fishstick's mug front and center.

Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard

Fortnite Orchard

Another straight-up easy 20k XP. Head north from Colossal Coliseum and find a rose. Snag it. BOOM.

Collect Grimble's love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold

Players only need to find the brew at one location, not all three, so pick a favorite and start searching. Players can expect to find information on each of the roses' Fortnite sites here once they become known.

Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town

Once players have the love potion, it is time to deliver it. A simple Fortnite trek quest for a simple 20k XP.

Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row

These types of Fortnite quests usually require several trips to the island, as players will need to collect three different boxes. It is usually easiest to snag one from one location, then from each of the others during subsequent matches.

Players should keep track of which ones they already have to make sure there are no wasted trips.

Choose a character to be Lovely's valentine!

Lovely

This quest is an interesting one, as it confirms that Lovely will show up as an NPC on Fortnite's Apollo Island for the Week 11 Challenges. More information about what is required to complete this quest is incoming soon.