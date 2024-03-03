Rumor: Rocket League Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration coming soon

According to the latest rumors, Rocket League Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration might be coming soon. Reddit user u/ddman12 threw light on this event when they shared a couple of tweets from Fortnite/Rocket League data miner SamLeakss and iFireMonkey.

They said:

“According to Fortnite/Rocket League Leaker SamLeakss, Avatar: Rocket League will soon be hosting an Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration. Considering an Avatar Collaboration has been accidentally leaked for Fortnite by Epic Games themselves it is possible that both collaborations will happen around the same time.”

Rocket League Avatar The Last Airbender has a lot of potential, and hopefully, the developers won’t disappoint us with bare minimum skins.

That said, here is everything we know about the Rocket League Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration that might be coming very soon.

Note: Since these are rumors, we cannot be certain that this collaboration will see the light of day.

Rocket League Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration: Everything we know thus far

According to Fortnite/Rocket League data miner SamLeakss, a Rocket League Avatar collaboration is impending. Though they did not provide a date, the collaboration might come to fruition around mid-season. This is when the Fortnite Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration is supposedly arriving.

Unlike the Fortnite Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration rumor, we do not have a lot to play with here as the data miner did not talk about the expected content from this event. However, if we look at the collaboration with Fortnite, we can see that the main highlight is cosmetics.

Thus, we could see a similar pattern in the Rocket League collaboration. However, as mentioned, it would be great to see a little more than cosmetics. A custom game mode would be a welcome addition.

When could the Rocket League Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration start?

Even though the rumor was brought to the table by a well-known data miner, there was no information regarding the commencement of the Rocket League Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration.

Hence, it is difficult to predict a date. The event could arrive around Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, which is in May, but that is merely speculation. Even though the collaboration might take place during the same timeline, since Rocket League is a separate entity, it might not take place at the same time as Fortnite.

Make sure to follow us for more updates regarding the Rocket League Avatar collaboration.