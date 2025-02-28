S8UL Esports announces Call of Duty Mobile roster

S8UL, a popular Indian club, returned to the Call of Duty Mobile scene after a four-year hiatus. The firm has signed experienced athletes like Neutrino, BurnZ, Sams, and others. The organisation entered the scene in October 2020 but disbanded their roster in March 2021. The organisation had a nice run in a few tournaments but was unable to win any big titles in that period.

S8UL is a well known name globally and has won multiple accolades, including the Esports Content Group of the Year at the Esports Awards. The organisation is founded by influencer and former PUBG Mobile player Naman Mortal Mathur, Animesh Agarwal, and Lokesh Jain. It was formed as a collaboration between Soul Esports and 8Bit.

S8UL Esports’ Call of Duty Mobile roster

BurnZ - Chiranthan Shetty Ghost - Glenn Varshan Jokos - Samartha Ganesh Ghadge Neutrino - Zeel Patel Sams - Samrudha Ghadge Trunks - Rishi Dubey

On February 28, 2025, the organisation unveiled their lineup through social media platforms. They wrote:

"We've assembled the best — now it's time to take over. Join us in welcoming our new Call of Duty Mobile roster".

Zeel Patel, aka Neutrino, is a former GodLike Esports player. He is one of the top CoD mobile athletes in the world and has played many major tournaments. He claimed a number of titles while playing for GodLike, who dominated the regional scene for more than four years.

Neutrino was a key player for the club. His team was the runner-up of the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2023.

Rishi “Trunks” Dubey was also previously associated with GodLike. He has demonstrated his gaming skills in many events in the past five years. He and Neutrino have played together since the earliest days of COD Mobile esports.

Jokos and Sams are former Team Vitality players. Both contested for the organisation for more than four years and have had a decent run so far in Call of Duty Mobile. BurnZ has played for both Team Vitality and GodLike in the past. He is also a veteran player and has claimed many regional titles.

This six-man experienced roster will look to lift major trophies in 2025. Activision, the publisher of Call of Duty Mobile game, has not yet announced the roadmap for the year. However, Snapdragon and ESL have already unveiled some of their events for the year.

