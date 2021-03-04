S8UL Esports announces its official Call of Duty Mobile roster

S8UL Esports, an Indian Esports organization, has announced its Call of Duty Mobile roster. Although the lineup has been playing under the S8UL banner for quite some time, the official announcement came today.

With the rising popularity of Call of Duty Mobile in India, the game has managed to grab several Esports organizations' attention. Many organizations are venturing into the scene to give it more boost across the country.

The announcement came through S8UL's Instagram post. It read,

"Although our boys have been representing us for a long time, here's a formal introduction to our lineup from Call of Duty Mobile. Watch out for them in the next majors, they are the best at what they do!"

S8UL Esports Call of Duty Mobile Roster:

The following are the members:

S8UL Monk- Arav Narang

S8UL Death- Priyank Birajdar

S8UL Moon Scope- Armaan Dharni

Advertisement

S8UL Argon- Akshan Madhani

S8UL Xenon- Amitabh Srivastav

S8UL CODM lineup recently secured the 1st-runners-up title in the ₹35 Lakh prize pool of CODM India Cup. They won the GG1 Weekend Wars and have a podium finish in many other tournaments like LOCO Battlefield League, Reload 1.0, etc.

Call Of Duty Mobile is a free-to-play shooter/battle royale mobile version of the famous PC game - Call of Duty. It is developed by Timi Studios and published by Activision for Android and iOS.

The game was released on 1st October 2019 and reached 100 million downloads within the first week of its launch. Call of Duty: Mobile completed its first anniversary on 1st October 2020. In 1 year, the game generated $480 million in revenue.

About S8UL Esports:

S8UL Esports is an Indian Esports organization established by two popular Indian organizations, i.e., Soul Esports and Team 8bit. It is co-owned by Popular Gaming Youtuber Naman 'Mortal' Mathur, Animesh 'Thug' Agarwal, and Lokesh 'Goldy' Jain.

Mortal has more than 6.3 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram. He became the first Indian to be nominated in the 'E-Sports Mobile Player of the Year' and 'Streamer of the Year' categories by the Esports Awards.

S8UL is based out of Navi Mumbai and has a state-of-the-art gaming facility there. Yesterday, they also announced the Valorant roster, which included players like Binks, Trix, Ezzyy, Edit, Notfox, and Kuzuri.