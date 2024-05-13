S8UL Esports to represent India in Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2024 

S8UL Esports became the champions of the Pokemon UNITE Championship Series India Qualifier after exhibiting top-tier performances throughout the two-day contest. The club remained unbeaten in all four of their matches and recorded solid victories to their name. The team has also registered their spot in the World Championship 2024 taking place in Honolulu, United States.

The India Qualifier was held in a double-elimination format, where all matches were played in a best-of-three (Bo3) structure. In total, eight teams contested in the Playoffs for one slot in the World Championship and a cash prize pool of $37,500. The winning squad, S8UL, earned the first prize of $15,000.

The organization will represent India at the Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2024, which features a grand pool of $500,000. A total of 30 clubs from across the globe will compete for the glory there. So far, 20 teams have already been selected from regional qualifiers. S8UL will now aim to deliver impressive the same performance in the World Championship.

Pokemon UNITE Championships Series India Qualifier overview

S8UL Esports kicked off their campaign on a powerful note, hammering Team No Fit in their first match during the Upper Bracket (UB) Quarterfinals. The side kept up their stellar form in their second game against Six Uppermoon and clinched it by a 2-0 scoreline.

S8UL faced Zenigame Squad in the UB Finals and conquered this encounter by 2-1, occupying their spot in the Grand Finals.

On the other side, Zenigame Squad fell to the LB Finals, but they managed to win their match against GodLike Esports and once again met S8UL Esports in the Grand Finals. However, the lineup faced another defeat by the opponent and concluded the event with the runner-up title.

GodLike Esports, who entered Pokemon UNITE a few days back, had a disappointing start as they finished third in their first event. The popular club lost their opening match against Zenigame in the UB Quarterfinals but made a thumping comeback in the Lower Bracket. They won three matches in a row, yet again failed to defeat Zenigame in the LB Finals.

Six Uppermoon and Team No Fit ranked fourth and fifth respectively in this Pokemon UNITE event. The Bloodline, Team QRS, and Blissom Gaming also failed to perform well and ended up in the bottom three.