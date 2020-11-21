"SBMM is literal dogsh*t": TimTheTatman loses it at Call of Duty Skill-based matchmaking

During a recent stream, popular Twitch streamer Timothy "TimTheTatman" Betar went on a rant about how broken the Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM) system in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is.

The sixth installment of the popular Call of Duty series, Black Ops Cold War has been received by the community with mixed emotions. While many players are happy with the skill-based matchmaking system, others are voicing their concerns over the lack of a casual environment.

Skill-based matchmaking is a feature that is often implemented by developers for a better new-player experience. However, as TimTheTatman made clear in his rant, SBMM creates a competitive environment that isn't enjoyable for everyone.

Let's dive in and take a look at skill-based matchmaking's effects on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

SBMM is making Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War unenjoyable for the community

The lack of separate ranked and casual modes has caused skill-based matchmaking in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to be a bitter experience for many players. The skill-based matchmaking has been so broken that even professional Call of Duty players have been unable to notch a kill-death ratio of 2 or more.

SBMM in Black Ops Cold War is so strong, that not a single pro player on my friends list has a 2.0 KD pic.twitter.com/OyGuZmRGeZ — Censor (@Censor) November 16, 2020

Advertisement

Ever since the game's early Alpha days on the PlayStation 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been subjected to a lot of debate over skill-based matchmaking. However, the fact that Activision has done nothing despite complaints from the community has been disappointing for a sizeable section of Call of Duty loyalists.

SBMM doesn’t belong in CoD



Just give us a good Ranked Playlist instead — MN Attach (@Attach) September 19, 2020

SBMM does not belong in Call of Duty. There should be a ranked playlist for people to sweat in. I’m not trying to play Scuf wielding game fuel chugging demons with szn in their psn on Miami TDM. Also, to the noobies that are gonna cry about this tweet, hold this choppy gunny. — OpTic Scump (@scump) September 19, 2020

Advertisement

During his rant on a stream, TimTheTatman addressed the issue that Black Ops Cold War was facing with even professional players like Scump having a 2.0 kill-death ratio and why that's not right. He said,

"Because he's f***ing better than all of you, than all of us... I have a 1.4 KD in Cold War... Why is my KD 0.6 off of Scumpy who has literally made hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars in Call of Duty."

However, despite the growing disappointment prevalent in a part of the community, Activision is yet to make any changes to the skill-based matchmaking.

Another suggestion floating around has been that developers could choose to introduce a casual mode to the game. A dedicated mode for players to have fun without having to worry about skill-based matchmaking or a competitive environment could potentially solve the problems that some in the community have with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Whether these suggestions will be considered or not, however, remains to be seen.