PUBG Mobile: Scout officially joins Orange Rock Esports on loan from Fnatic

Scout has joined Orange Rock Esports for PUBG Mobile World League and PMIS 2020.

The current roster of Orange Rock Esports for PMIS 2020 consists of Mavi, Scout, Gill, Daljitsk.

Gametube FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

scout

After a turbulent past six months, Tanmay 'scoutOP' Singh has finally confirmed his move to PMPL 2020 Group stage winners, Orange Rock esports. The 23-year old star has already been in the server with the likes of DaljitSK and Mavi in the PMIS 2020 finals, and the announcement was merely a formality. He joins on loan from Fnatic, with no clairty over the length of the deal so far.

There are a lot of changes that happen daily in Indian eSports. These changes include roster shuffle, establishment of new eSports organisations and more .

Scout joins Orange Rock Esports on loan from Fnatic

In a latest development, Scout has joined Orange Rock Esports for PUBG Mobile World League and PMIS 2020. However, Scout will continue to be a part of Fnatic and the deal is on a loan-basis.

Orange Rock Esports made this announcement official on their Instagram handle.

" Scout has arrived, we welcome scout on loan from Fnatic".

Orange Rock has qualified for PUBG Mobile World League and is currently on the 2nd position in Pmis 2020 semifinals. Although Tanmay "Scoutop" Singh has been playing with Orange Rock for a while, the announcement was made earlier today.

The reason for Scout playing with Orange Rock is his synergy with OR Captain Mavi and sniper Daljitsk( his previous teammate). He also has a vast competitive experience which can be of use in the tournaments.

Advertisement

About Scout(Tanmay Singh):

Scout is one of the most experienced players in the PUBG Mobile community. He is active from 2018 and is known for his extraordinary gameplay. He has more than 19 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 14 lakh followers on Instagram.

About Orange Rock:

Orange Rock Esports is an eSports organization which launched their PUBG Mobile team in August 2019. Its mission is 'empowering gamers worldwide'. Orange Rock won the PUBG Mobile Pro League Finals and came second in Pubg Mobile India Tour 2019. Recently, Gill also joined Orange Rock. The current roster of Orange Rock Esports for PMIS 2020 consists of Mavi, Scout, Gill, Daljitsk.

PUBG Mobile is a multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation. The game has established itself as the flag bearer of Indian mobile eSports since its inception. Various professional gaming tournaments are organised regularly to encourage more participation.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Which places are the game's maps based on?