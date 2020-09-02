Scout and other pro players react to PUBG Mobile's India ban

The Government of India has decided to ban 118 mobile applications, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. According to the official Press Release, the move came after the government took note of the numerous complaints from various sources regarding the misuse of some apps for stealing and transferring users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers situated outside India.

These mobile applications were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2009. However, this is not the first time that the Indian government has banned mobile applications. A few months ago, the officials had banned 59 Chinese apps, including Tiktok, Shareit, and Mobile Legends.

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Some popular banned games

Ludo world-Ludo superstar

Chess rush

PUBG Mobile Nordic Mao: Livik

PUBG Mobile Lite

Carrom friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game

Bike racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike racing game

Marvel superstar war netfase Games

Arena Of Valor: 5 vs 5 Arena Games

Indian Gaming community reacts to the ban

Toofan aagya hai.. — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) September 2, 2020

Start from scratch, start Fresh ✌️

❤️🇮🇳 — sc0utOP (@scouttanmay) September 2, 2020

Few days ago government spoke about creating more jobs in the gaming sector and now they’ve banned an app that gave countless jobs to aspiring gamers in this country. PuBg created hope for a millions of kids around the country @PMOIndia @narendramodi @KirenRijiju — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) September 2, 2020

Don’t lose hope. New huge things coming up! This is not the end this is the time to explore new avenues. Once a gamer, always a gamer. — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) September 2, 2020

"s8ul will evolve to something next level here on. Its a setback, but not an end.we are into this together", 8bit Thug posted on Instagram.

"Beginning of a New Era. Request everyone not to panic. Breathe, relax and take it as a break! Every good thing comes to an end and if it has to be this way, let it be. Keep it fresh; keep it stacked! big opportunities open doors to everyone!", 8bit Goldy posted on Instagram

"Relax and breath a lot of things get banned and comeback . once the relationship gets better we all will be watching PMPL", Fnatic nemo posted on Instagram.

" Improvise, adapt, overcome" TSM Entity Sid posted.

TSM Entity Sid posted on Facebook

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous battle royale games in India, with more than 33 million active users.

PUBG Mobile Esports was booming in India with many tournaments being held across the country. PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia was scheduled to take place from mid-September.

India also topped the viewership charts of PUBG Mobile Esports, with more than 4 lakh viewers tuning in for the recently concluded PUBG Mobile World League East.

About PUBG Mobile:

PUBG Mobile is an online free-to-play battle royale game based on Unreal Engine 4. The game is inspired by the PC version developed by Bluehole, and published by Tencent. PUBG Mobile was among the two most downloaded games of 2019.