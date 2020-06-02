Fortnite: Secret gameplay changes made in the game

Source: PC Gamer

Fortnite’s latest update on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and handheld devices seems to have made a subtle change to a major feature in gameplay: Storm Circles. Fortnite players have noticed that, in most games, the first circle now includes the whole map. To put it another way, it is bigger now. Meanwhile, for phase 2 the storm phase is quicker before the zone shrinks. The storm now appears to be approaching quicker, too.

Ultimately, the changes are nothing particularly worthy of notice, or at least the changes made are not enough to really disturb the existing Meta. But the regular players noticed the change in particular though. What's up, then? Throughout the update, Epic Games did not notice any changes in the environment, which leads to many assuming that this is a hidden change done by developers.

Source: News Break

Changes in Fortnite gameplay

That being said, influential Fortnite players — including Ali-A — say that these changes aren't for long. Instead, they are temporary for this weekend's upcoming gathering. In other words, Midas appears to control the Storm via the Doomsday Device. Although this theory seems quite plausible, it is unlikely as it has not been validated in any meaningful way.

At the time of publication, Epic Games has not commented on any of the speculations or hypothesis about changes in the way play zones operate. Rarely does Epic Games comment on any Fortnite speculations, but if the speculation is accurate, and this has to do with the upcoming event of the game, there isn't much they could really say without giving away details.

It will be interesting to see for how much more time this change remains in Fortnite. The speculations may increase further if this change stays for a longer period of time.